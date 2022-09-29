Intel core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: Which gaming CPU do you need?

Intel recently announced their 13th gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs. These CPUs will be compatible with 600 series motherboards and will support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory. However, a BIOS update may be required to use them on 600 series motherboards. The i7 13700K was one of the new CPUs that caught the attention of gamers.

The AMD Ryzen 7700X is based on the 5nm Zen 4 architecture. The 7700X reportedly delivers up to 35% higher performance compared to the last gen 5700X while being more power efficient. However, 7700X CPUs aren't DDR4 RAM compatible.

Both the CPUs come at a similar price point, and gamers looking to buy the best CPU on a $400 budget will likely end up having to choose between the two.

Everything gamers need to know about the Intel i7 13700K and Ryzen 7 7700x

Both CPUs are truly next generation in every aspect. They both deliver similar performance at a similar price point. This makes deciding which CPU to buy difficult. This article will compare both the CPUs and help gamers decide which to avoid.

How does the i7 13770K stack up against the Ryzen 7 7700X on paper?

CPU Cores Threads Max TDP Cache (L2+L3) Base Clock Boost Clock Price i7 13700K 16 (8P+8E) 24 253 24+30 3.4 Ghz 5.4 Ghz $409 Ryzen 7 7700X 8 16 142 8+32 4.5 Ghz 5.4 Ghz $399

The i7 13700K has 8 P cores and 8 E cores. P cores (Performance cores) are used for gaming and other CPU-intensive tasks. E cores (Efficient cores) are used for low resource demanding tasks such as browsing or writing documents.

The Intel i7 13700K consumes almost 55% more power than the Ryzen 7 7700X. Higher power consumption often means higher temperatures. Although the performance gains with the i7 CPU are significant, users will have to invest heavily in cooling it down. They will also have to make sure there's enough PSU headroom for this power-hungry chip.

Intel @intel 🦾🥇 intel.ly/3CfpToU So excited to unveil our 13th Gen family of Intel Core processors today at Intel Innovation 2022! These CPUs deliver massive performance gains with an industry-first 6.0 GHz out of the box!🦾🥇 #IntelON So excited to unveil our 13th Gen family of Intel Core processors today at Intel Innovation 2022! These CPUs deliver massive performance gains with an industry-first 6.0 GHz out of the box! 📦🦾🥇 #IntelON intel.ly/3CfpToU https://t.co/PRzO28z4rH

The Ryzen 7 7700X is more power efficient than the i7. Hence, cooling it down won't be an issue. It also costs $10 less than the i7 13700K. However, it features fewer cores, a lower L2 cache, and a lower overall thread count. So even though it's more power efficient and runs cooler, it falls behind in terms of performance. The Ryzen 7 7700X is only 1% faster than the i9 12900KS, and users won't be able to use their DDR4 RAM moving forward with Zen 4. Thus, RAM upgrades are in order, and DDR5 memory kits aren't cheap.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)

Although the Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs outperform 12th gen Intel CPUs in most cases, the 13th gen chips from Intel knock them both out of the park.

Neither CPU will bottleneck current-gen GPUs, and both can be used in high-end gaming rigs.

Conclusion

Both CPUs come with a list of pros and cons. The Ryzen CPU is cheaper and runs cooler. On the other hand, the Intel chip delivers higher performance but at the cost of higher temperatures and power consumption.

If users are building a system solely for gaming and are mostly concerned about frame rates, then they cannot go wrong with the Intel Core i7 13700K. However, those looking for a multi-purpose CPU to use for gaming and work can opt for the Ryzen 7 7700X.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to pricing. Unfortunately, AMD hasn't priced their Ryzen 7000 series chip competitively this time around, since the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is only $10 less than its Intel counterpart. This makes the i7 CPU the clear winner for high-end gaming.

The Ryzen CPUs launched on September 27, and the Intel CPUs will be launching on October 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far