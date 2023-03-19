Why is Ryzen 7000 losing market share to Intel 12th and 13th gen and what should AMD do to stay competitive?

The battle for the maximum CPU market share between Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 continues to rage as Team Blue seems to have drawn ahead of the CEO Lisa Su-led company in terms of market share.

Ever since Ryzen was introduced back in 2017, things have looked good for AMD. However, Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake lineups have disrupted the company's sales yet again.

According to a report originally published in Seeking Alpha, Intel is gaining a strong foothold in the consumer PC market while AMD is mainly focusing on workstation and server-grade systems. While Team Blue has cornered the competition with its Core 12th and 13th gen chips, its rival has a massive lead with its upcoming EPYC Genoa chips.

There might be multiple reasons why Team Red and its Ryzen 7000 lineup are taking it slow. In this article, we will explore the current state of the companies and what they might be planning for the future.

Why is AMD letting Intel take the lead? Reasons explored as Ryzen 7000 fades to the background

It is undeniable that Team Red is fighting a losing game against the Alder Lake and Raptor Lake lineups. The company hasn't introduced any budget chips in the Ryzen 7000 lineup. Only high-end versions of the X3D variants are available in the market and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D won't launch until a month later.

To add to this, the company delayed its Ryzen 7040HS low-power laptop chips by a month, and only high-end Ryzen 9 variants of the 7040HX lineup are available for notebooks.

In contrast, Intel has introduced over three chips in the Raptor Lake lineup, and it includes everything from budget chips to the flagship Core i9 13900KS, which outperforms what AMD has to offer. This is in combination with the better value proposition of the low-end Intel chips.

Commenting on the current state of the Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake lineups, analyst Christopher Rolland said the following:

"Regarding Intel (INTC), Rolland said AMD (AMD) looks to no longer be gaining share in the PC space, the Pat Gelsinger-led company has put forth a better product roadmap and executed on it and the hangover in the PC space due to the work-from-home boom during the pandemic and subsequent inventory correction has "run its course.""

However, Rolland pointed out that Intel isn't winning effortlessly:

"It's not all fun and games for Intel (INTC), as the company's data center business is seen as a "near-term risk," citing checks in Asia, but the PC business looks to have started to stabilize, which should help the company going forward, Rolland posited."

In a recent article, we looked at the upcoming Ryzen 8000 and Intel Arrow Lake lineups and speculated that both Team Red and Blue are prepping extreme performance gains. If this is true, the Ryzen 7000 might be a filler lineup that keeps gamers busy before AMD drops a more competitive series.

Intel has deployed this strategy multiple times before, lately with the 11th gen Rocket Lake lineup, and this may be a solid plan in AMD's half.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes