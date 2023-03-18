AMD prepping Ryzen 7040HS laptops for April 2023 launch: Specs, expected performance, and more

During the CES 2023 event in January, AMD announced the high-performance Ryzen 7040HS laptop processors for low-power ultra-thin laptops. Although the chips were initially slated to be launched this March, it seems like Team Red will be missing the original launch window and pushing it back to April 2023 instead.

The upcoming processors will compete directly against the low-power Raptor Lake offerings, with the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 7940HS facing off against the Core i9 13900HK.

The upcoming chips aren't as impressive on paper, unlike the HX lineup from the company. However, with tight pricing, the company could potentially steal some of the limelight from the Apple M1 and M2-powered notebooks.

Important details about the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7040HS "Phoenix" processor lineup

The forthcoming low-power chips will bring the exceptional single-core performance of the Ryzen 7000 chips to even more devices, especially those that are typically designed to not require chunky heatsinks and cooling mechanisms. In many ways, the laptops powered by these particular chips will be ideal for gaming and portability.

Specs and expected performance

As of now, there are three SKUs in the upcoming high-performance Zen 4 Ryzen 7040HS laptop lineup. These include the hexa core Ryzen 5 7640HS, the mid-range octa-core Ryzen 7 7840HS, and the high-end Ryzen 9 7940HS.

Interestingly, the flagship chip doesn't pack any more than eight chips. It mostly relies on slightly improved single-core performance and higher operating clock speeds to deliver extra framerates in video games.

All of these chips can be boosted up to or higher than 5 GHz. Team Red has strictly maintained this trend across every Zen 4 chip. The laptop chips, however, pack a lower thermal power draw, as all of them can operate at a minimum of 35W. Depending on the laptop model, the Ryzen 7040HS chips can be rated for a maximum of 45W.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8/16 Up to 5.2 / 4.0 40 35 - 45 AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8/16 Up to 5.1 / 3.8 40 35 - 45 AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 6/12 Up to 5.0 / 4.3 38 35 - 45

These chips are a lower-end alternative to the higher-end Ryzen 7040HX "Dragon Range" that has already officially debuted in the market.

Release date

The American company has officially stated that the first laptops powered by these low-power chips will start launching in April this year. As such, we don't have an exact date following the recent announcement of the month-long delay.

The upcoming Ryzen 7040HS launch will bring Zen 4 to even more users across the globe. The exceptional performance of these chips ensures that video games can be played like never before.

