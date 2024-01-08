Nvidia RTX 4080 Super specs, price, launch date, performance, and more

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super will be launched as the mid-cycle refresh to the Ada-based 80-class card. It targets high-framerate 4K gaming, but is more bang for the buck at just $999. The GPU will compete directly against the AMD RX 7900 XTX, hoping to dethrone it by utilizing the Nvidia advantage. The 4080 is being retired simultaneously since it simply represents bad value for money as compared to the new supercharged variant.

Let's go over the details of this new graphics card in this story. We will cover the specs, price, performance, and more details.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super specs

The RTX 4080 Super specs as compared to the last two generations (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4080 Super has received a slight specs bump, as we predicted in our rumor roundup. The graphics card has moved towards fully utilizing the AD103 chip with the full 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 RT cores. The numbers aren't vastly improved from the 4080, however. The 80-class card already has 9,728 CUDA and 76 RT cores. It also has just two fewer Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) as compared to the newer Super option.

Moreover, the VRAM buffer remains the same at 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6X. 16 GB is plenty for both 1440p and 4K gaming. Nevertheless, Nvidia has upgraded it to the fastest-ever video memory on any card, which helps squeeze out slightly better performance.

A detailed specs comparison between the two GPUs is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Graphics processor AD103 AD103 CUDA cores 9,728 10,240 Tensor cores 304 320 RT cores 76 80 Memory size 16 GB 16 GB Memory type 256-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,505 MHz 2,505 MHz TDP 320W 320W Price $1,199 $999

The total power requirement of the GPU isn't going up. You can still expect it to draw 320W, which is good news.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super price

The RTX 4080 Super will launch for $999 (Image via Nvidia)

The biggest highlight of the new 4080 Super is its price. While graphics cards have only gotten more expensive over the past few years, this new card is reversing the trend. While the original 4080 debuted for an eye-watering $1,199, this new video card is priced more moderately at $999. This makes it as expensive as the RX 7900 XTX, AMD's flagship offering that offers superb 4K gaming performance.

With slightly improved specs, the new 4080 Super will offer steep competition to Team Red, potentially even displacing it from the top recommendation at this price range.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super performance

The 4080 Super is considerably faster than the last generation (Image via Nvidia)

The performance of the supercharged variant isn't much better than the original 4080. This is primarily because the card was already pushing the extremes of the AD103 GPU. The new video card improves upon the slight remaining headroom, making it only about 5% faster than the original 80-class offering.

This is fine because the new GPU is targeting a much lower price point. At $999, it is cheaper than the 4080 while being faster than it. Thus, it represents much better value for the cash.

Moreover, when compared to the last-gen cards, you get significant performance improvements. You get a 40% performance uplift over the already capable 3080 Ti card without any form of upscaling, which makes it an upgrade worth considering.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super launch date

The 4080 Super will be available for purchase starting January 31. The reviews of the GPU will go out a day before. You can buy it from any of the leading retail stores, like Newegg, Amazon, Micro Center, Best Buy, and others.

Overall, the 4080 Super puts the 80-class lineup back into the game with competitive pricing and superb performance metrics. It remains a premium product, however, unlike the RTX 3080. The latter targeted a much more affordable $700 price point, and gets very close to the 4070 in performance.