Nvidia RTX 4080 Super vs Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Which is better for gaming?

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX are their respective companies' flagship offerings. Both GPUs are designed with high-end 4K gaming in mind and are packed with the latest hardware, like the most recent Optical Flow Accelerators and the Tensor cores for the Nvidia card. The AMD GPU, on the other hand, packs the latest Compute Units and improvements to RT core hardware.

The graphics cards share a ton in common, like their price point: $999. This makes choosing one out of the two high-end graphics cards pretty difficult. In this comparison article, we will go over the differences between the two GPUs and try to answer which is the better option.

Both the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super and AMD RX 7900 XTX are powerful graphics cards

A brief overview of the RX 7900 XTX graphics card (Image via AMD)

Before delving into the performance details of the two graphics cards, let's go over their on-paper specs. Nvidia and AMD use wildly different architectures for their graphics processors and hence an accurate head-to-head comparison between the two isn't possible. However, let's still have a look at the specs to get an idea of what to expect.

Specs comparison

The RTX 4080 Super and RX 7900 XTX are stacked graphics cards. The RTX maxes out the AD103 graphics processor with 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 RT cores. It packs a staggering 16 GB GDDR6X memory buffer.

The RX 7900 XTX is also built along similar lines given it's the AMD flagship. The GPU bundles 9,728 shading units, 96 RT Compute Units, and 96 RT cores. It levels the 4080 Super with its massive 24 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which can come in handy in demanding workloads like rendering and AAA game development. Gamers have little use for this much video memory.

A brief look at the other specs of the graphics cards is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Graphics processor Navi 31 AD103 Shading units/CUDA cores 9,728 10,240 Tensor cores - 320 Compute Units 96 - RT cores 96 80 Memory size 24 GB 16 GB Memory type 384-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,498 MHz 2,505 MHz TDP 355W 320W Price $999 $999

Both cards draw over 300W, which makes them some of the worst in terms of power efficiency. You will need a hefty power supply in the range of 750W or more.

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super is a capable graphics card for gaming (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4080 Super isn't a massive upgrade over its older non-Super sibling. The main target of the card is a $200 price cut, that brings it close to the RX 7900 XTX. Performance-wise, the GPUs are quite close. However, the Nvidia card has its ups in terms of ray tracing and upscaling capabilities.

The AMD GPU beats the 4080 Super with ray tracing turned off in most video games. Below is a list of performance metrics recorded by the two cards in some of the latest titles. These benchmarks have been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Remnant 2 59 65 Alan Wake 2 49 48 Cyberpunk 2077 45 52 Starfield 60 64 Hogwarts Legacy 72 81 Forza Horizon 5 123 129 Red Dead Redemption 2 103 104 Microsoft Flight Simulator 74 66

However, with ray tracing turned on, the AMD graphics card crumbles, giving the RTX 4080 Super over 100% performance lead. Here are a couple of performance marks of the cards in some of the most demanding games with ray tracing:

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Cyberpunk 2077 with RT 57 32 Hogwarts Legacy with RT 42 22

With more and more titles implementing ray tracing, the Nvidia GPU has come out ahead of its AMD alternative. Given the card costs as much as the RX 7900 XTX and is slightly more power efficient (355W vs. 320W), the 4080 Super is the video card to opt for this generation.

