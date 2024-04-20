Is RTX 2080 Ti still good for gaming in 2024?

By Hritik Chawla
Modified Apr 20, 2024 09:54 GMT
Is RTX 2080 Ti good for gaming?
Is RTX 2080 Ti good for gaming? (Image via NVIDIA)

The RTX 2080 Ti made its debut in 2018 as the most powerful GPU, owing to its killer specs and advanced functionalities. Despite having been released over half a decade ago, many find the RTX 2080 Ti good for gaming in 2024 due to its robust performance and ability to handle modern titles at high settings.

GPU performance lies in a plethora of variables that shape its operational prowess. This article will explore those aspects to check the capability of NVIDIA's first Turing-based flagship graphics card.

What makes the RTX 2080 Ti good for gaming in 2024?

Flagship graphics card renowned for its cutting-edge features and formidable performance capabilities (Image via Amazon/NVIDIA)
Flagship graphics card renowned for its cutting-edge features and formidable performance capabilities (Image via Amazon/NVIDIA)

Specifications

This classic NVIDIA GPU features 4,352 CUDA Cores with 11GB of GDDR6 memory. With a clock speed of up to 1,635MHz, it offers ample power to handle older or less demanding games effortlessly. Built on a 12nm process, this card supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, leading to a smooth gaming experience.

Specifications

RTX 2080 Ti

GPU Name

TU102

Architecture

Turing

Foundry

TSMC

Process size

12 nm

Transistors

18,600 million

Density

24.7M / mm²

Die size

754 mm²

Base clock

1350 MHz

Boost clock

1635 MHz

Memory clock

1750 MHz, 14 Gbps effective

Memory

11 GB GDDR6

CUDA

7.5

Shading units/ Stream processors/cores

4352

TMUs

272

Tensor cores

544

RT cores

68

L1 Cache

64 KB (per SM)

L2 Cache

5.5MB

SM count

68

The support for hardware ray tracing, variable-rate shading, and other features make the RTX 2080 Ti good for gaming even in 2024. Featuring 272 texture mapping units with 88 ROPs, this dual-slot card draws power from 2x 8-pin power connectors. Additionally, it is equipped with a dual-slot cooling solution.

Performance

The performance of the RTX 2080 Ti is still decent owing to its strong specs. It can run recent titles in 1080p without any throttling issues. Below, you can see the average FPS of a few popular games played on the GPU. All the numbers here are taken from a video by DanielC, a benchmark analysis channel on YouTube.

Games

Average FPS

Armored Warfare

120

World of Tanks

99

Crossout

230

Battlefield 1

125

Warzone 2

126

GTA V

112

Apex Legends

143

PUBG

120

Fortnite

175

Counter-Strike 2

190

Looking at the numbers, it is quite surprising that an old GPU is performing so well. However, it is based on 1080p gameplay, so the higher resolutions might affect the GPU's performance.

Also check: RTX 5090 and 5080 rumored to launch later this year

Verdict

A great GPU even after so many years (Image via IndiaMart/GeForce)
A great GPU even after so many years (Image via IndiaMart/GeForce)

The RTX 2080 Ti performs tremendously at 1080p resolution, with super smooth gaming experiences expected even at max settings. At 1440p, you might be required to adjust some settings, but it can efficiently run most games at this resolution. Going beyond, the GPU will struggle to run demanding titles.

Despite being an old chip, the 2080 Ti boasts advanced features like dynamic ray tracing and DLSS, which contribute to creating a richer, more captivating gaming experience. All these advantages make the RTX 2080 Ti good for gaming in 2024.

However, there is a tradeoff. Given its high Thermal Design Power (TDP), it consumes considerable power, leading to substantial heat generation. Thus, an efficient cooling system is imperative to fully harness its potential.

