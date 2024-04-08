RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 rumored to launch later this year

Earlier this year, we witnessed the release of the "SUPER" series cards based on NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture, which received positive reviews for better performance and value compared to their non-SUPER counterpart.

According to Money UDN, RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are also set to launch soon. The specs of the graphics card are yet to be finalized. We are also familiar with the company’s history of making last-minute changes or even discarding the product before it hits the market, which is why not much is known about what to expect now. Here's what we know so far.

RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 set to release in 2024 according to rumors

NVIDIA’s next-gen gaming GPUs, RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, are to launch later in 2024. With these Blackwell-based graphics cards, NVIDIA is now focusing on the high-end GPU market. While no official release date has been announced, board partners are anticipating the high-end RTX 50 series to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year. Lower-end models are due to arrive in 2025.

These chipsets are based on the recently introduced Blackwell architecture, which is made entirely for the AI & HPC segment. The RTX 5090 GPU is said to receive 60-70% performance gains over the RTX 4090. We are not sure about the second GPU, but we can expect it to surpass the RTX 4090. Here is what Wccftech shared on X:

Both GPUs will use GDDR7 memory, and the higher variant might feature a 512-bit memory bus. Rumors also suggest that the GB202 GPU (codename for the graphics processing unit expected to power the upcoming chipset from NVIDIA) could boast up to 192 streaming multiprocessors.

Since last year, NVIDIA has been innovating graphics card-related products because of the strong demand for AI. However, we saw the top-spec graphics card RTX 4090 being used in games and graphics rather than in specific AI fields because of the US government ban, which highly fluctuates the pricing of the chipset.

NVIDIA is optimistic about driving the average unit price (ASP) of graphics card products upward with the launch of RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. It would be great news for gamers if the company released these GPUs at reasonable prices.

Based on the last two launches, Ampere (GeForce RTX 3090) and Ada (GeForce RTX 4090), which occurred in late Q3 or early Q4, the release date of GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 can also be estimated around Q4 2024. However, there are no official details. The actual dates can be different, depending on the conditions of the market and NVIDIA’s plans. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

