Intel Arc A750 vs RTX 4060: Which is better for gaming? 

The Intel Arc A750 vs RTX 4060 battle intensified after Intel released the new driver update 5379 beta. The driver greatly improved the A750's performance, putting it on par with the RTX 4060. However, there's a massive price difference between the two.

The RTX 4060 usually retails for $299.99, and the price may sometimes dip to $289.99. However, the Arc A750 often costs $199.99, and the Intel Limited Edition model is available for $208.17. So, the Arc A750 is $90 to $100 cheaper. Also, the RTX 4060 has frame generation technology that almost doubles the FPS. Intel's version of frame generation called ExtraSS is in the works, but it's yet to be seen.

So, if you're serious about 1080P gaming, give them both some thought before deciding. Let's compare them and find out everything they provide.

Intel Arc A750 vs RTX 4060: They're both excellent 1080P cards

A February 2024 Steam Hardware survey showed that 58.82% of gamers play on 1080P monitors, for which the Intel Arc A750 and RTX 4060 are ideal.

Let's take a deep dive into the underlying silicon of Intel Arc A750 vs RTX 4060.

Specs comparison

Nvidia 4060's Ada Lovelace architecture (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4060, based on Nvidia's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, brought some monumental improvements to efficiency and power draw. The RTX 4060 draws a maximum of 115W of power, a 32.3% reduction compared to its previous generation RTX 3060's power draw of 170W. This shows how efficient the RTX 4060 is.

On the other hand, the Intel ARC A750 is a different class of GPU. It's based on Intel Alchemy architecture. The drivers were a mess during the launch, but they have improved by leaps and bounds since then and continue to get better. So, the performance you see now can be vastly improved with future drivers.

Since there are too many differences between the two GPUs, showing direct comparisons won't be apples to apples. Here's a quick specs of Intel Arc A750 vs RTX 4060:

Intel ARC A750 RTX 4060 Shading units 3584 3072 RT cores 28 24 Base clock 2050 MHz 1830 Boost clock 2400 MHz 2460 VRAM size 8 GB 8 GB VRAM bus width 256-bit GDDR6 128-bit GDDR6 Manufacturing process node TSMC 6nm TSMC 5nm Power draw 225W 115W Price 199.99 (Newegg) 289.99 (Newegg)

The specs battle of Intel Arc A750 vs RTX 4060 brings out two major differences: power draw and VRAM bus width. The power drawn by the RTX 4060 is almost half of that of the ARC A750. However, the latter has double the VRAM bus width. So, VRAM-sensitive games may provide better FPS; Red Dead Redemption 2 can attest to that.

Let's look at the gaming performance of Intel Arc A750 vs RTX 4060 in detail.

Performance comparison

The performance difference between the two GPUs can be huge or sometimes similar, depending on the games. A YouTuber @HENARAS_Ali006 has tested a mix of titles on both cards. Here are the performance differences between the two GPUs in eight games at 1080P:

Intel ARC A750 RTX 4060 A Plague Tale: Requiem 48 FPS 51 FPS (6.25%) Assassin's Creed Valhalla 62 FPS 87 FPS (40.3%) CyberPunk 2077 77 FPS 83 FPS (7.79%) Far Cry 6 98 FPS 119 FPS (21.4%) God of War 59 FPS 71 FPS (20.3%) Hitman 3 105 FPS 110 FPS (4.7%) Horizon Zero Dawn 93 FPS 109 FPS (17.2%) Red Dead Redemption 2 52 FPS 51 FPS (-1.9%)

On average, the RTX 4060 is 14.5% faster but costs 45% more when compared to its ARC counterpart. However, the Intel ARC A750 provides better value for money, but its driver is also not fully mature yet. So, it may provide even better performance in the future and close the gap further. Also, since the ARC's driver is not fully mature yet, some games may experience issues and instability.

Verdict

The RTX 4060 is the better option for gaming and wins this battle against the Intel Arc A750. Its frame generation technology can double the performance, making it the obvious choice.

