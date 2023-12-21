1080p vs. 1440p: Which is the better resolution for gaming in 2024?

1080p and 1440p are two of the most popular resolutions among gamers these days. Both are known for their low hardware requirements and acceptable picture quality standards, making them particularly alluring for the budget and mid-range gaming crowd. Video game developers and graphics card manufacturers have made their products targeting these resolutions for over 10 years now.

While choosing between these two resolutions, things can get confusing. Both have pros: 1080p with its first cheap hardware requirements and 1440p with astounding visual clarity over its FHD equivalents.

In this story, we will break down what they offer, particularly for gaming. This guide should help you choose between them. Note there's no definite answer — your choice depends on your preferences.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

1080p has been the standard for years, but 1440p is a worthy upgrade

Although most modern consoles target resolutions of 1440p and above, FHD is the most popular among PC gamers, per Steam Hardware Survey charts. Over 60% of the crowd still resort to this resolution popularized by the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

1440p is also one of the more popular options out there, with over 20% of gamers sticking to the resolution as per Steam Hardware Survey. It offers 77% more pixels than 1080p, which makes the overall picture quality extremely sharp. Thus, games look considerably better at this resolution.

Another important factor is higher resolutions allow for larger screen sizes. 1440p can comfortably scale up to 32 inches, while 1080p falls apart at anything larger than 24 inches. Thus, if you are looking for a larger monitor or TV, higher resolutions are the way to go.

Moreover, most entry-level graphics cards are also capable of playing the latest video games at 1440p these days. An RTX 3060 and 4060, for instance, can handle most titles at the resolution without any tantrums. The resolution doesn't require a fortune for the best experience at all.

Pricing is the main determinant of which resolution you choose

Given both 1080p and 1440p have some benefits over the other, pricing turns out to be the main determinant of which resolution you should opt for. FHD gaming machines start from as low as $300 if you are okay with used parts, and premium options will top out around $1200-1300.

Meanwhile, 1440p machines can be significantly more expensive. You can expect prices to begin around $500 at the bare minimum (with entry-level 60-class cards). The best machines with GPUs like the RTX 4070 Ti or RX 7800 XT can cost around $2,000.

You won't ever need the latest and most powerful graphics cards in the market for a good experience. Thus, the difference in prices would look like $300-400 between machines targeting FHD and QHD.

If you have the extra cash, going for a 1440p rig is always worth it. You get better picture quality and have the option to dial down to 1080p any day. This adds extra shelf life to your setup. 1080p doesn't have this pro, however. It is the baseline resolution these days. If your machine falters at FHD, it means it needs an upgrade.

Considering all of these factors, we recommend pulling the trigger based on how much you have to splurge on your setup. Both resolutions still deliver fantastic experiences to date.