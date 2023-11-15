Black Friday deals: Nvidia RTX 3060 discounted to less than $250

The Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB video card has been massively discounted this Black Friday sale. Multiple retail stores are offering last-gen 30 series GPU at lucrative prices this year, and gamers can save a ton of money by upgrading their gaming hardware today. Although the 3060 and its siblings have been replaced by the newer RTX 40 series lineup, they remain powerful enough to handle the latest AAA games at their target resolutions without hiccups.

The RTX 3060, especially, has a VRAM advantage and is priced competitively to be worth considering over the new Radeon RX 7600 and RTX 4060 offerings. Moreover, the Black Friday promotions make the last-gen card even more enticing.

This article goes over the best prices on the RTX 3060 across different websites.

The RTX 3060 12 GB is a steal deal for less than $250

Multiple variants of the RTX 3060 have been discounted to less than $250. On Newegg, the price of the Zotac AMP White Edition dual-fan variant has dropped to just $249.99. This all-white graphics card is one of the best dual-fan variants of the 3060, making it a great option for gamers.

On Amazon, the ASUS Phoenix single-fan ITX graphics card has been discounted to just $248.74. The graphics card is a compact single-fan design that doesn't have the best temperatures of 3060 AIB models. Hence, we recommend choosing it only if you are planning to make an ITX build that doesn't have a ton of space for a two-fan GPU.

Do note that none of these deals qualify under Black Friday Price Protection, and they will only be available until stock exists. So, hurry up and secure one before the deals are gone forever.

The RTX 3060 continues to be a superb performer at 1080p

The RTX 3060 12 GB is a massive upgrade over the Turing-based RTX 2060. With 13 TFLOPs of rendering prowess, it outperforms the PlayStation 5 in terms of theoretical performance. The graphics card can easily handle some less demanding video games at 1440p and 4K resolutions without making them look like a slideshow.

Below is a side-by-side specs comparison of the RTX 4060, 3060, and 2060. As evident, the new GPU isn't much faster than the Ampere alternative in terms of raw rasterization performance. Its main selling point is support for DLSS 3 frame generation, a feature the older 3060 and 2060 lack.

RTX 4060 RTX 3060 RTX 2060 Shaders 15 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 7 TFLOPs RT cores 35 TFLOPs3rd gen 25 TFLOPs2nd gen 20 TFLOPs1st gen Tensor cores 242 TFLOPs4th gen 102 TFLOPs 3rd gen 52 TFLOPs2nd gen DLSS 3.0 2.1 2.1 NV Encoder 8th gen with AV1 7th gen 7th gen Frame buffer 8 GB 12 GB 6 GB Memory subsystem 24MB L2272 GB/s(453 GB/s effective) 3MB L2360 GB/s 3MB L2336 GB/s Average gaming power 110W 170W 138W Video playback power 11W 13W 14W Idle power 7W 8W 8W TGP 115W 170W 160W Starting price $299 $329 $349

The 3060 was originally introduced for $330 back in early 2021. Thus, its current price of just $250 is a superb deal and makes it cheaper than any modern option that replaces it.

Gamers looking for a budget GPU are recommended to choose this last-generation pixel pusher over any other option in the market.