Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 drops to less than $400

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been discounted massively in the first few weeks leading to this year's Black Friday sale. The entry-level variant, in a very specific colorway, Phantom White, is available for just $400, which makes it cheaper than most mid-range competitors like the Nothing Phone (2) and the Google Pixel 7a. Do note that the smartphone will be available at this price point for a very limited time.

The original price for the Galaxy S22 was $699 when it debuted back in early 2022. However, it has long been replaced by this year's S23. Since then, the smartphone has been available for around $550-$650.

Before introducing the next generation S24, the company seems to be attempting a last stock clearance attempt with this current deal. Let's go over the finer details, including how to bag the smartphone before the discount expires.

The Galaxy S22 is available at an all-time low $400 for a limited time

Only Samsung themselves are offering the last-gen S22 at a record-low price of $399.99, which is a whopping 42% off from the original price. Financing options for the device start at just $11.12 a month. This makes it insanely worth the cash, given the features the smartphone sports, including a capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, stellar cameras, and some of the best displays in the market.

That said, there are certain conditions to meet if you want to avail the current lowest price of the Galaxy S22.

For starters, only the Verizon carrier version of the smartphone is on sale. The unlocked edition will cost the same $699.99. Moreover, only the Phantom White version with 128 GB storage is available at $399.99. You will have to pay $300 more for the Bora Purple version.

The 256 GB storage version of the smartphone is also available for $459.99. This is worth the additional $60, given the extra flexibility doubling the storage from 128 GB gives.

Thus, if you have the cash to dump on the device, we recommend going for the costlier version. Moreover, if you trade in your current smartphone, you can slash a few dollars from the price tag over these discounted prices. This makes it an even more lucrative deal.

Extra discounts for the Galaxy S22

On top of these discounts, you can save an additional $20 on your Samsung Galaxy S22 if you are a student, a US government employee, in the army on active duty or a veteran, a first responder officer (fire, police, nurses, and medical practitioners), or an employee of a partnering company of Samsung. This brings the introductory offer down to just $379. At this price point, this flagship-grade smartphone is unbeaten.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S22 was designed to target a much higher price point, it will deliver a significantly better experience than any modern smartphone launched for around $350-$400. Thus, those opting for this device won't be disappointed with the overall experience.