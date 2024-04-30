Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB vs Nvidia RTX 3050 8 GB: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is available in two variants: the classic 8 GB and the new 6 GB option launched at CES 2024. The two GPUs are wildly different despite sharing the same 50-class moniker. Unlike other Nvidia offerings like the 4060 Ti 8 and 16 GB variants, the difference isn't just in memory capacities.
This article will compare the two 3050 versions to give a clear idea of what you get with either card.
Both Nvidia RTX 3050 8 GB and 3050 6 GB target entry-level 1080p gaming
The Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB and 8 GB cards vary widely in terms of on-paper specs. Let's review them before checking out the performance differences between the two.
Specifications comparison
For starters, the 3050 8 GB and 6 GB cards are based on two different GPUs. While the former uses the same GA106 as the RTX 3060, the newer 3050 6 GB is based on the smaller GA107 that was previously used by the 3050 laptop graphics processors. This is mainly a cost-cutting measure to help bring the card down to the $179 target MSRP.
Besides, the newer 6 GB card's core count has been cut by 10%. You get 2,304 CUDA cores, 18 RT cores, and 72 Tensor cores. The memory bus width has decreased from 128 to 96 bit on the newer GPU besides a capacity reduction from 8 GB to 6 GB.
Below is a detailed side-by-side specification comparison of the two video cards:
Performance comparison
Given the massive specs cuts, it's only natural that the newer RTX 3050 6 GB will be significantly slower than the older variant across every modern video game. Theoretical estimates suggest the 8 GB option is as much as 34% faster than the 2024 variant. However, actual differences in video games vary.
Below is a list of performance marks secured by the video cards in some of the latest video games. The numbers have been sourced from the Testing Games YouTube channel.
Both the 3050 6 GB and 8 GB video cards can comfortably handle the latest titles at 1080p with some compromises to the settings. However, the costlier variant has a significant advantage over the newer option.
It is 20%-25% in most titles and gets quite close to 60 FPS in some games. This makes the 8 GB card a more future-proof option as well. Thus, if you plan on using your gaming rig for a couple of years, we recommend spending $50 more and getting the RTX 3050 8 GB card. With extra graphics horsepower and video memory, it will last you for some time.