Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB vs Nvidia RTX 3050 8 GB: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is available in two variants: the classic 8 GB and the new 6 GB option launched at CES 2024. The two GPUs are wildly different despite sharing the same 50-class moniker. Unlike other Nvidia offerings like the 4060 Ti 8 and 16 GB variants, the difference isn't just in memory capacities.

This article will compare the two 3050 versions to give a clear idea of what you get with either card.

Both Nvidia RTX 3050 8 GB and 3050 6 GB target entry-level 1080p gaming

Multiple RTX 3050 graphics cards are available in the market (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB and 8 GB cards vary widely in terms of on-paper specs. Let's review them before checking out the performance differences between the two.

Specifications comparison

For starters, the 3050 8 GB and 6 GB cards are based on two different GPUs. While the former uses the same GA106 as the RTX 3060, the newer 3050 6 GB is based on the smaller GA107 that was previously used by the 3050 laptop graphics processors. This is mainly a cost-cutting measure to help bring the card down to the $179 target MSRP.

Besides, the newer 6 GB card's core count has been cut by 10%. You get 2,304 CUDA cores, 18 RT cores, and 72 Tensor cores. The memory bus width has decreased from 128 to 96 bit on the newer GPU besides a capacity reduction from 8 GB to 6 GB.

Below is a detailed side-by-side specification comparison of the two video cards:

Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB Nvidia RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics processor GA107 GA106 CUDA cores 2,304 2,560 RT cores 18 20 Tensor cores 72 80 Memory capacity 6 GB 8 GB Memory type 96-bit GDDR6 128-bit GDDR6 L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB TDP 70W 130W Price $179 $229

Performance comparison

The RTX 3050 supports ray tracing and DLSS for gaming (Image via Nvidia)

Given the massive specs cuts, it's only natural that the newer RTX 3050 6 GB will be significantly slower than the older variant across every modern video game. Theoretical estimates suggest the 8 GB option is as much as 34% faster than the 2024 variant. However, actual differences in video games vary.

Below is a list of performance marks secured by the video cards in some of the latest video games. The numbers have been sourced from the Testing Games YouTube channel.

Nvidia RTX 3050 6 GB Nvidia RTX 3050 8 GB Starfield 38 FPS 47 FPS (+23.6%) Cyberpunk 2077 39 FPS 50 FPS (+23.2%) Forza Horizon 5 57 FPS 67 FPS (+17.5%) Alan Wake 2 31 FPS 39 FPS (+25.8%) Red Dead Redemption 2 44 FPS 55 FPS (+25%) Avatar Frontiers of Pandora 47 FPS 59 FPS (+25.5%) Hogwarts Legacy 44 FPS 55 FPS (+25.5%) Horizon Forbidden West 43 FPS 52 FPS (+20.9%)

Both the 3050 6 GB and 8 GB video cards can comfortably handle the latest titles at 1080p with some compromises to the settings. However, the costlier variant has a significant advantage over the newer option.

It is 20%-25% in most titles and gets quite close to 60 FPS in some games. This makes the 8 GB card a more future-proof option as well. Thus, if you plan on using your gaming rig for a couple of years, we recommend spending $50 more and getting the RTX 3050 8 GB card. With extra graphics horsepower and video memory, it will last you for some time.