Can Nvidia RTX 3050 play video games at 4K?

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level graphics card that was designed to play games at 1080P resolution. However, did you know it can run titles at 4K? While it can play older games at 4K, other graphics cards can do that too. What about AAA titles? Can it play games like God of War, Cyberpunk 2077, Read Dead Redemption 2, Elden Ring, and others like it?

Yes, it can, but it will not always provide 60 FPS. This article tells you everything you need to know about the Nvidia RTX 3050 playing video games at 4K.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What does the RTX 3050 bring to the table?

Gigabyte RTX 3050 Eagle 8GB Card (Image via Hardware Canucks/YouTube)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is from the Ampere generation of Nvidia GPUs. It is an entry-level model in the RTX 3000 series, so it has fewer shader cores, RT cores, and VRAM. It can also play some ray-traced games.

Here's the specs sheet of the graphics card:

Specifications Details Shader Units 2560 RT cores 20 TMUs 80 ROPs 32 Base clock 1552 MHz Boost clock 1777 MHz VRAM size 8GB VRAM bus width 128-bit VRAM bandwidth 224 GB/s Manufacturing node 8nm Thermal design power 130W Price $199

The specs look good enough, but only real-life tests can confirm if the RTX 3050 can play video games at 4K.

Can the Nvidia RTX 3050 play video games at 4K?

God of War running at 4K high with DLSS quality at 38 average FPS (Image via ShadowSeven/YouTube)

The RTX 3050 was designed to be played at 1080p with 60 FPS. However, you can't expect the same FPS when you switch the resolution up to 4K. You will have to contend with 30+ FPS, and even that may require you to turn on DLSS.

Here are all the AAA games that your RTX 3050 can run at 4K:

Games Performance God of War 38 FPS Forza Horizon 5 48 FPS Days Gone 36 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 33 FPS Elden Ring 33 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 37 FPS GTA V 51 FPS Assassin's Creed Valhalla 26 FPS Fortnite 81 FPS

As you can see, the Nvidia RTX 3050 manages to get 30+ FPS in almost all the games, except Assassin's Creed Valhalla. However, that title was played at high graphical settings. If you play it in medium or low settings, you may get 30+ FPS.

It is also important to note that some games have DLSS enabled, while others don't. This may also help you get 45+ FPS in some games. However, don't expect anything more than that unless the title is older or is an esports title.

Most AAA games provide 30+ FPS, but competitive titles will surely provide 60+ FPS. However, if your goal is to play video games at 4K, we have a better alternative if you haven't bought RTX 3050 yet.

That's none other than the AMD Radeon 6600, which is a better-performing card than the RTX 3050 while costing $10 less.

Verdict

So, can the Nvidia RTX 3050 play video games at 4K? Yes, it can, and those games play very well above 30+ FPS. However, there's a cost to playing titles at 4K with such entry-level GPUs, and that's the FPS.

You will never get 60 FPS in modern AAA games, at least not at 4K resolution. Even if you turn on DLSS or FSR, you still won't achieve 60 FPS without seriously degrading the graphics.

However, if you consider the alternative Radeon 6600 for 4K gaming, you will get slightly more FPS while you save $10 on the purchase. If your decision is the RTX 3050, you should know that there's a second RTX 3050 model that not only has less VRAM but also has lower performance, so steer clear of that.

Keep these things in mind when you are out in the GPU market to make a new purchase.