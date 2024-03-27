5 best GPUs for 1080p gaming in 2024

This article presents some of the best GPUs for 1080p gaming in 2024, which are still available at attractive prices, and if you are a budget gamer looking for a new GPU to upgrade to, you have come to the right place. They also come with features such as upscaling and frame generation that will keep games performing smoothly in the long run.

Moreover, if you want to enjoy uninterrupted gameplay, you will need GPUs that can deliver around 120+ FPS. Each GPU in this list has been chosen for its performance and the value it offers. Here are the five best GPUs for 1080p gaming.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Five best GPUs for 1080p gaming in 2024

1) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT - $319.99

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (Image via Sapphire)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is one of the best GPUs for 1080p gaming. It was originally designed to support 1440p, so it can easily deliver high framerates for many demanding games. It is so powerful that it can provide 100+ FPS in games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Elden Ring, and more at 1080p ultra settings.

In competitive games like Call of Duty Warzone, you will get uninterrupted 120+ FPS at 1080p ultra. It has 12GB of VRAM, so it is future-proof.

Pros:

Superior FPS in almost any game

12GB VRAM

Great pricing

Cons:

Its FSR upscaling image quality leaves a lot to be desired

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shading units 2560 RT cores 40 Maximum boost clocks 2581 MHz VRAM 12GB Manufacturing process node 7nm

2) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT - $319.99

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU (Image via Gigabyte)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is the Radeon team's latest GPU for budget gamers, designed with modern games in mind that require more VRAM. AMD equipped the GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, making it one of the best GPUs for 1080p gaming. Games like Last of Us Part 1, Talos Principle 2, and Ratchet and Clank, among others, run better on this GPU.

Pros:

16GB VRAM

Great 1080P gaming performance

Excellent value

Cons:

Its RT performance is simply not on par with any GPU in its price range

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shading units 2048 RT cores 32 Maximum boost clocks 2755 MHz VRAM 16GB Manufacturing process node 6nm

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 - $289.99

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (Image via MSI)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is Nvidia's offering for budget gamers who play at 1080p settings. This card offers good performance for what it costs. The DLSS upscaling and frame generation technologies can really boost your game's FPS. However, even if you don't use these features, you will still get 60+ FPS in many games.

It's among the best GPUs for 1080p gaming. There's also a 16GB VRAM model for this GPU; however, it isn't as cost-effective.

Pros:

Great 1080P performance

DLSS upscaling

Frame generation technology

Low power consumption

Cons:

8GB VRAM is not sufficient in many games at ultra settings

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shading units 3072 RT cores 24 Maximum boost clocks 2460 MHz VRAM 8GB Manufacturing process node 5nm

4) AMD Radeon RX 7600 - $249.99

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 GPU (Image via Gigabyte)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is another fantastic option for a budget user who just wants to play games at 1080p resolution. It's a great card that also comes with some of the best features Nvidia GPUs provide, including upscaling and frame generation technologies. It provides similar or even better FPS than Nvidia's RTX 4060.

Pros:

Provide high 120+ FPS in many competitive games

Great value for money

Cons:

It only has 8GB VRAM, which is not sufficient in some games at ultra settings

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shading units 2048 RT cores 32 Maximum boost clocks 2655 MHz VRAM 8GB Manufacturing process node 6nm

5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 - $229.99

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (Image via MSI)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is a bit of an older GPU at this point. But considering the value it provides, it's a worthy GPU on this list for 1080p gaming. What makes it even better is the inclusion of 12GB VRAM, which even the newer RTX 4060 doesn't have. That alone makes it among the best GPUs for 1080p gaming. On top of that, it also has DLSS 3.5 upscaling.

So, if your budget is limited, this is a GPU you should go for.

Pros:

12GB VRAM

Best 1080P gaming on a budget

DLSS upscaling

Cons:

RT performance is not good enough

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shading units 3584 RT cores 28 Maximum boost clocks 1777 MHz VRAM 12GB Manufacturing process node 8nm

These are the best GPUs for 1080p gaming in 2024 that we feel you should opt for. The list includes GPUs at every budget price point, so there's something for everyone.