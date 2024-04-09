Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs AMD RX 7800 XT: Which is the best graphics card for gaming?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super and the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT are superb 1440p gaming graphics cards launched this generation to target the $550-600 price range. The GPUs bundle the latest hardware innovations from either manufacturer, like better ray tracing and upscaling performance.

However, choosing between the Team Green and Team Red offerings can be a bit difficult, especially if you don't have a ton of idea of what each video card comes with. In this comparison article, we will look at each GPU in detail, including their specs and performance details.

Both the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super and AMD RX 7800 XT pack enough power for AAA gaming

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is built for 1440p gaming (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super and the RX 7800 XT pack enough power to play most modern titles with little-to-no performance issues. Both GPUs pack impressive spec sheets and rank among some of the most powerful cards in the market. Before looking at their performance differences, let's look at the hardware these cards pack.

Specs comparison

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super and the RX 7800 XT are based on completely different architectures. Hence, an accurate head-to-head comparison between the two isn't possible.

However, a quick look at the specs of either graphics card will give us a good idea of what to expect from them. Both GPUs are based on high-end hardware, but the RTX 4070 Super uses the severely cut-down AD104 while the 7800 XT sticks to the near-flagship Navi 32.

This is both a good and a bad thing, however. While the larger GPU gives the 7800 XT more space to pack extra cores, it also translates to higher power draws. The 4070S is rated for 225W, while the 7800 XT will end up drawing 263W.

Below is the full specs list of the two GPUs:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor

AD104

Navi 32

CUDA cores

7,168 3,840

Tensor cores

224 - Compute Units - 60 RT cores 56 60 Memory size 12 GB 16 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,475 MHz 2,430 MHz TDP 225W 263W Price $599 $499

The Nvidia graphics card is the more expensive model in the market. While it will cost you $599, the AMD graphics card is priced at $499. The extra $100 in savings comes in handy for budget systems.

Performance comparison

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT packs significant rendering prowess in the latest games (Image via AMD)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super and the Radeon RX 7800 XT are quite far apart in terms of performance. In most of the latest video games, the Team Green GPU takes the lead over the AMD graphics card in terms of rasterization performance.

A side-by-side performance comparison of the GPUs in some of the latest video games is as follows:



Nvidia RTX 4070 Super AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Starfield 72 69 (-4.17%) Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 79 77 (-2.53%) Microsoft Flight Simulator 88 71 (-20.98%) Avatar Frontiers of Pandora 96 74 (-22.91%) Red Dead Redemption 2 117 110 (-5.98%) Forza Horizon 5 160 137 (-14.37%) Hogwarts Legacy 91 85 (-15.38%) The Last of Us Part I 89 87 (-2.24%)

In ray tracing performance, however, the GPUs are quite far apart. Ray tracing hasn't been AMD's strong suit for quite some time now and the difference is still evident with the new-generation offerings.

Below is a list of FPS metrics logged by the two graphics cards in various games with ray tracing turned on.



Nvidia RTX 4070 Super AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Hogwarts Legacy with RT 55 35 (-36.36%) Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with RT 73 48 (-34.24%) Alan Wake 2 with RT 49 38 (-22.44%)

The performance gap with RT is consistently around the 25-30% range. In some time not long from now, this could make the difference between a playable and an unplayable slideshow in the latest games. Thus, the 7800 XT doesn't make your rig quite futureproof, especially if you want to play at high resolutions.

Conclusion

If you aren't cash-strapped, we recommend settling for the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super. However, if $500 is all you have, the AMD graphics card is a fantastic GPU to get today. It easily beats the 4060 Ti 16 GB in most video games without breaking a sweat. Thus, at this price point, it is a solid card to side with.

