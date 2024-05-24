How to use sensor in Wuthering Waves

Many Wuthering Waves players were confused when Chapter 1: Huamgling I - Act II of the main story asked them to use sensor. While the instructions look pretty straightforward, many players become clueless when asked to activate the sensor. With the game being relatively new, this has been a regular occurrence.

If you are also facing problems with using sensor in Wuthering Waves, this article can help you out.

A step-by-step guide to using sensor in Wuthering Waves

You will have to use sensor as soon as you arrive at Chapter 1: Huamgling I - Act II (Image via Kuro Games)

Using sensor in Wuthering Waves is relatively easier if you know the complete process. The sensor module is present in the utility tab and it provides valuable information about puzzles, collectibles, and quest markers.

Wuthering Waves has arrived on both PC and mobile devices and features cross-platform compatibility. Therefore, once you unlock the sensor, you can use it on both devices as long as you are logged in to the same server.

The sensor module, just like the Levitator, can be accessed from the toolbox. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the sensor in Wuthering Waves:

For Computers

Step 1: Considering you are at the said event of the story, press the "Tab button"

Considering you are at the said event of the story, press the "Tab button" Step 2: Click on the "Eye" Icon to equip it

Click on the "Eye" Icon to equip it Step 3: Now follow the patrol's shadow to continue in the quest

Once you have chosen sensor as the default utility, the utility button will show an "Eye" icon (Image via Kuro Games)

For Mobile

Step 1: When on mobile, tap and hold the utility button (on top of your basic attack)

When on mobile, tap and hold the utility button (on top of your basic attack) Step 2: Now drag your finger to the sensor and set it as the default utility

Now drag your finger to the sensor and set it as the default utility Step: Now you can use the sensor in Wuthering Waves every time you need it by clicking on the utility button.

