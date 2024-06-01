All echoes with Void Thunder Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves

Void Thunder is a Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves primarily used by Electro Resonators. This particular Sonata Effect is dropped by a handful of unique Tacet Discords, providing powerful bonus effects that buff Electro DMG. A 2-set Void Thunder increases Electro DMG while a 5-set ensures a big increase in Electro DMG after using a Resonance Skill or Heavy Attack.

This article will list the 13 Tacet Discords that can drop echoes with the Void Thunder Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves.

4-cost Void Thunder echoes in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves 4-cost Void Thunder echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Unlike other Sonata Effects, there are two 4-cost Void Thunder echoes in Wuthering Waves. Both of these echoes are dropped by the Overlord Tacet Discords which are more commonly known as bosses. The two echoes are

Thundering Mephis

Tempest Mephis

Thundering Mephis

Thundering Mephis (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

Thundering Mephis is an Overlord Tacet Discord that can be found in the Desorock Highlands. It boasts powerful electro attacks and rapid movement, making it a formidable foe. Electro Resonators like Calcharo and Yuanwu aren't recommended for this fight.

The Thundering Mephis' echo skill deals a barrage of strikes which deal Electro DMG. After the skill ends, the Resonator receives buffs to Electro DMG and Resonance Liberation DMG.

Tempest Mephis

Tempest Mephis (Image via Kuro Games)

Tempest Mephis is the second Overlord Tacet Discord that drops a Void Thunder echo. This boss can be found in the underground section of the Qichi Village in Central Plains.

It shares many similarities with the Thundering Mephis but can go invisible more often and teleports a lot. Like the Thundering Mephis fight, Calcharo and Yuanwu are not the best options to beat this boss.

Tempest Mephis' electro skill allows you to deal continuous Electro DMG and buff the Resonators' Electro DMG and Heavy Attack DMG.

3-cost Void Thunder echoes in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves 3-cost Void Thunder echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Similar to the 4-cost echoes, only two elite Tacet Discords drop 3-cost Void Thunder echoes:

Violet-Feathered Heron

Flautist

Violet-Feathered Heron

Violet-Feathered Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Violet-Feathered Heron is an elite Tacet Discord that has a chance of dropping a Void Thunder or a Molten Rift echo. It is most commonly found in the Desorock Highlands and Whining Aix's Mire.

Violet-Feathered Heron's echo skill allows you to take a parry stance and deal a counterattack that does Electro DMG and recovers Concerto Energy.

Flautist

Flautist (Image via Kuro Games)

Flautist is an elite Tacet Discord that plays a flute and rallies other troops around it to combat. It can drop a Void Thunder or a Lingering Tunes echo. It can be found primarily in Port City of Guixu and Norfall Barrens.

Flautist's echo skill is a laser beam which does consistent Electro DMG while recovering Concerto Energy.

1-cost Void Thunder echoes in Wuthering Waves

Aero Predator, Electro Predator and Havoc Warrior in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Nine common Tacet Discords drop 1-cost Void Thunder echoes:

Aero Predator

Fusion Warrior

Vanguard Junrock

Electro Predator

Young Geohide Saurian

Fission Junrock

Spectro Prism

Havoc Prism

Traffic Illuminator

Aero Predator

Aero Predator (Image via Kuro Games)

Aero Predator is a common Tacet Discord that deals Aero DMG. It is found in many areas and can be usually seen with Fusion Warriors and Flautists. Some of the best spots to find them are the Port City of Guixu and Norfall Barrens.

Fusion Warrior

Fusion Warrior (Image via Kuro Games)

Fusion Warrior is a common Tacet Discord that wields dual blades and dishes out Fusion DMG. It takes on a humanoid form and can be found in packs with Tambourinists, Flautists, and Predators. You can find them almost everywhere, but Port City of Guixu and Norfall Barrens feature a high density of this Tacet Discord.

Vanguard Junrock

Vanguard Junrock (Image via Kuro Games)

Vanguard Junrock is a tiny common Tacet Discord usually found in groups or with a Stonewall Bracer. It can be found predominantly in Tiger's Maw and Wuming Bay.

Electro Predator

Electro Predator (Image via Kuro Games)

Electro Predator is the Electro equivalent of the Aero Predator. Similar to its Aero counterpart, it can be found in groups with Fusion Warriors and Flautists. The best areas to find them are Port City of Guixu and Norfall Barrens.

Young Geohide Saurian

Young Geohide Saurian (Image via Kuro Games)

Young Geohide Saurian is a common enemy either found in groups or with a Geohide Saurian. It's most commonly spotted in Central Plains and Norfall Barrens.

Fission Junrock

Fission Junrock (Image via Kuro Games)

Fission Junrock is a common enemy that shares many features with the Vanguard Junrock. It is also commonly found in the Tiger's Maw and Wuming Bay region.

Spectro Prism

Spectro Prism (Image via Kuro Games)

Spectro Prism is one of the four Prism Tacet Discords in the game. It is immune to Spectro DMG and is seen in almost every area. Regions such as Whining Aix's Mire and Tiger's Maw feature more of this Tacet Discord.

Havoc Prism

Havoc Prism (Image via Kuro Games)

Havoc Prism is a common Tacet Discord that shares attacks similar to other Prisms. It is immune to Havoc DMG and is primarily spotted in the Norfall Barrens and Whining Aix's Mire.

Traffic Illuminator

Traffic Illuminator (Image via Kuro Games)

The Traffic Illuminator is a funny but annoying Tacet Discord to fight. It is a traffic sign with only red lights and it can force Resonators to stop mid-combat if it catches you with its attacks. This Tacet Discord is most common in Port City of Guixu.

