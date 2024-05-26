Wuthering Waves Shooting Party quest guide

Shooting Party is a small side quest in Wuthering Waves. During the question, you will receive an invitation to a suspicious shooting party, where you must take on a shooting challenge and fight off some enemies. Note that this quest is also linked to another side quest named No Response Tonight as you can obtain some quest items for the latter mission only by completing the former.

This article will guide you on how to complete the Shooting Party Side Quest in Wuthering Waves. You will receive 40 Astrite rewards for completing this mission.

Shooting Party Side Quest guide and location in Wuthering Waves

Shooting Party Side Quest location

Shooting Party quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

To trigger the Shooting Party Side Quest in Wuthering Waves, teleport to the Resonance Beacon in Settle Range and head west to find a camp with some enemies. Defeat all of them and interact with the Strange Flyer on the table.

Head to the shooting party's starting location

Sit on the chair (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation and head to the next location to find an empty camp. Next, sit on the chair and wait for others to arrive.

Talk to the Exile leader organizing the shooting party

Interact with the enemy leader (Image via Kuro Games)

Talk to the leader of the camp and give him 500 Shell Credits to start the challenge. But before that, switch to a unit that uses Pistols since you will be needing them.

Complete the Novice Challenge

Destroy all the targets (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with the device to release the targets and destroy all of them. It is a pretty easy challenge since they remain still.

Talk to the cunning Exile leader and participate in the Intermediate Challenge

Complete the Intermediate Challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have completed the challenge, speak to the Exile leader before giving him 1000 Shell Credits and starting another challenge. The second challenge might be slightly difficult since you must shoot at moving targets. At any rate, destroy them and complete the challenge.

Talk to the cunning Exile leader and complete the Advanced Challenge

Interact with the leader and take on the final challenge. Note that the targets will move extremely fast, making it nearly impossible to hit. However, do not worry because you are supposed to lose this challenge.

Confront the Exile leader and defeat the Exiles in the camp

Confront the Exile leader (Image via Kuro Games)

After failing the challenge, talk to the Exile leader and defeat his group. Lastly, open the chest in the camp to complete the quest.

Shooting Party quest rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Opening the chest will give you 40 Astrite rewards, Union EXP, some Shell Credits, and a Robot Engine that you will need for the No Response Side Quest.

