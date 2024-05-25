Wuthering Waves Hero of the Leap quest guide

Kuro Games has put quite some thought into Wuthering Waves’ traversal. The game features various means of transportation in Solaris-3. Among them, grappling and gliding are the most prominent techniques you can use to move around the map. Although the mechanics aren't complex, you can practice to become more fluid, and thankfully, the Hero of the Leap quest is curated to help you out.

The mission has four distinct challenges that require you to move across a series of natural platforms, using primarily the grapple feature. For those curious to participate, here is a guide covering everything there is to know about the Hero of the Leap quest in Wuthering Waves.

Hero of the Leap quest location in Wuthering Waves

Find Dashbon in Jinzhou to initiate the Hero of the Leap quest (Image via Kuro Games)

The Hero of the Leap is one of the many side quests in Wuthering Waves, and it requires you to interact with a specific NPC in Jinzhou. You must teleport to the Resonance Beacon located near Pioneer Association and follow the stairs leading to the main city. Turn right to locate the Relic Merchant, and walk down the adjacent path to come across an NPC named Dashbon.

Interact with him to initiate the series of movement challenges in the Hero of the Leap quest.

How to complete Hero of the Leap quest in Wuthering Waves

After unlocking the Grapple in Wuthering Waves, the first thing you can do is participate in the series of Overdash Challenges within the Hero of the Leap quest to master your movement. The objectives are quite self-explanatory, as the primary goal is to reach the finish line following Dashbon’s guidelines, which are as follows:

Avoid pavement, grass, stairs, and ponds.

Use Sensor to find the optimal path.

Participate in the Overdash Challenge to complete the Hero of the Leap quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Hence, you are allowed to only land on roofs, pillars, and other extended platforms that are not restricted. There will be a total of four challenges taking place in and around Jinzhou city. Every time you complete a lap, you should be able to open a chest containing various in-game materials. At the same time, the next challenge will also appear at another location on the map. So, head to the spot and initiate the next drill.

Make sure to use the combination of grapple and glider to reach the suitable spot. Use the Sensor gadget whenever necessary to see the optimal route. The final challenge, in particular, will have jump pads in places that you can use to bounce off into the air.

This should be all to complete the Hero of the Leap quest. Remember, you get the option to reset if you accidentally fall down.

