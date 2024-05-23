How to unlock Grapple in Wuthering Waves

Grapple in Wuthering Waves is one of the several unique features offered by this brand-new gacha title from Kuro Game Studio. So far, the global launch has been a great success for the company and many players are exploring the vast open world. The Grappling system is one of the most useful features among the several new ones introduced by the title to players.

This guide goes over how you can unlock Grapple in Wuthering Waves. Unlocking it early in the game will allow you to travel to various places easily, which are hard and tedious to reach by normal means.

How to acquire Grapple in Wuthering Waves

The steps to acquire Grapple in Wuthering Waves are pretty straightforward. As briefed earlier, it allows you to move from one point to another quickly. Although there is no cooldown on the Grappling tool, if you fail to interact with one point, it will go under cool down for some seconds.

While progressing through the main quest, the Rovers reach Jinzhou, the fortified city in the frontier. When you are there, you meet Sanhua and they start explaining how the tools work in Wuthering Waves. Among all other tools, you will be granted the Grapple in Wuthering Waves. After finishing the dialogue, you will be granted the tool.

After obtaining Grapple in Wuthering Waves, you are free to use your newly unlocked feature anytime to traverse through the cities of Solaris 3. However, you can only grapple to the Grappling points that are already scattered across the map. Hence, you will not be able to use the aforementioned tool everywhere on the map.

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play gacha title from Kuro Game Studio, the creators of the Mobile gacha game, Punishing: Gray Raven. The title features a catalog of characters for the players to choose from and build by acquiring various in-game items, such as weapons, and Echoes.

