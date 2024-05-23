Best Baizhi build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Wuthering Waves’ character roster isn’t massive but it has a balance of entities excelling at various team roles. Among them, Baizhi shines as the only accessible Resonator in the support category. Although you receive her for free from the main story, she is worth employing in any team, given her excellent healing application and easy gameplay loop.

However, you will need the best Echoes, weapons, and compositions to push her support potential to the limit. This article discusses required to build Baizhi in Wuthering Waves.

Best Baizhi build for Wuthering Waves

Baizhi is a free Wuthering Waves character dropped from the main story. She is a support-type Resonator who excels at healing allies while boosting their ATK stats. Here’s how to build her optimally:

Best Echoes for Baizhi in Wuthering Waves

Bell-Borne Geochelone Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Rejuvenating Glow (Bell-Borne Geochelone)

Rejuvenating Glow Echoes are the best option for Baizhi as they grant a 10% Healing Bonus when you complete the two-piece set. The five-piece bonus of this Sonata Effect increases the ATK of the entire team by 15% after the Resonator performs the Outro Skill. Try to stack the complete set to bolster Baizhi's overall support potential.

You must employ the Bell-Borne Geochelone as the main companion. This creature has an inherent ability to generate shields for the whole team, ensuring their survivability in prolonged battles.

Echo stats priority

Cost 4 : Healing Bonus

: Healing Bonus Cost 3 : Energy Regen

: Energy Regen Cost 1 : HP

: HP Sub stats: Energy Regen> HP%

Best weapons for Baizhi in Wuthering Waves

The Comet Flare is Baizhi's best weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Comet Flare

As of writing, there aren't many weapon choices for Baizhi since she scales purely on HP. You can only use the Comet Flare Rectifier, as it increases the equipping character's Healing Bonus by 3% up to three stacks. The effect lasts for eight seconds and is triggered when the Resonator hits a target with a Basic or Heavy Attack, which you will be doing quite often with Baizhi.

Comet Flare seals the deal by also providing over 30% HP from the substat.

Best Baizhi team comps for Wuthering Waves

This is one of the best Baizhi teams in the game (Image via Kuro Games)

Baizhi primarily shines as a support unit in both single-player and co-op in Wuthering Waves. Her most prominent setups are as follows:

Baizhi- Encore- Yinlin

Baizhi- Jiyan- Mortefi

Baizhi- Danjin- Rover

Kuro Games has made it so that every character can clear the in-game content, as long as you play them properly. So, even an accessible Baizhi team composed of Danjin and Rover is worth using in case you want to skip the 5-star Resonators on the list.

Baizhi skill priority for Wuthering Waves

Baizhi's skills (Image via Kuro Games)

To optimize your Baizhi build, raise her skills in the order specified below:

Resonance Skill> Resonance Liberation> Forte Circuit> Basic Attack> Intro Skill

Your priority should be to max out her Resonance Skill, which will increase the effectiveness of the Euphonia field. Allies under this effect will have their ATK increased by 15%. Higher levels of the Skill will also provide more healing, which is always beneficial.

Make sure to also Raise the Liberation simultaneously to amplify her off-field damage and HP restoration from the ability.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

