Best Danjin build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Very few 4-star Resonators in Wuthering Waves have the high combat prowess that Danjin possesses. She excels at dealing massive Havoc damage, has a self-healing ability, and her attacks exhibit multi-hit properties, which makes her an excellent companion to have in battle. Adding to Danjin’s advantage is her accessibility and low build investment, which are highly appreciated by players since preparing for a character can be tedious, to say the least.

Regardless, you would certainly want to optimize her playstyle and get the most out of her skills. Hence, this guide discusses everything you need to build Danjin in Wuthering Waves.

Best Danjin build for Wuthering Waves

Danjin is a 4-star character in Wuthering Waves who excels at the DPS role. Refer to the following section to build her:

Best Echoes for Danjin in Wuthering Waves

Sun-sinking Eclipse (Crownless):

Use Crownless as the main Echo for Danjin (Image via Kuro Games)

The best Echo build for Danjin should comprise a complete set of the Sun-sinking Eclipse. Two pieces of this Sonate Effect provide a 10% Havoc DMG increase. Complete the set to receive an additional 7.5% damage boost of the same type for up to four stacks.

Your target should be to obtain Crownless as the primary Echo. It can provide Havoc and Resonance Skill DMG.

Echo stats priority:

Cost 4 : CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Cost 3 : Havoc DMG or ATK

: Havoc DMG or ATK Cost 1 : ATK

: ATK Sub stats: CRIT Rate/ CRIT DMG> ATK%> Resonance Skill DMG

Best weapons for Danjin in Wuthering Waves

Emerald of Genesis is Danjin's best weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Being a Sword user, Danjin has a lot of good options to choose from in the title. Her most prominent pick is none other than the Emerald of Genesis. This 5-star blade rolls with a CRIT Rate substat, which will make her damage output more consistent.

Additionally, the passive from Emerald of Genesis increases Energy Regeneration and ATK. Both attributes are valued by Danjin. Here are the alternate options to consider for her build:

Commando of Conviction

Lunar Cutter

Lumingloss

Best Danjin team comps for Wuthering Waves

Best Danjin team (Image via Kuro Games)

In Wuthering Waves, making team composition is a lot simpler compared to other gacha titles like Genshin Impact. Since Danjin is a DPS Resonator, all you need are support and sub-DPS units to pair her with.

That said, here are the best teams tailored for her hypercarry playstyle:

Danjin+ Verina+ Mortefi

Danjin+ Verina+ Rover

Danjin+ Baizhi+ Yanyang

Verina is undoubtedly the greatest support character in the game. Hence, she has crept her way into a lot of good compositions, including the one with Danjin. She can offer prolonged buffs while healing the active character, which is always useful in battle.

The final entry on the list is a free-to-play setup where Verina is swapped for Baizhi. As for Yangyang, she will serve as the sub-DPS for Danjin.

Danjin skill priority for Wuthering Waves

Danjin skills (Image via Kuro Games)

Every Resonators’ gameplay is centered around their Forte Circuit, and Danjin is no different. Hence, you must prioritize her skills in the following order for an optimal build:

Forte Circuit> Resonance Skill> Resonance Liberation> Basic ATK> Intro Skill

Raising the Forte Circuit will primarily enhance her Heavy attack. On the other hand, the Resonance Skill pushes the damage of the consecutive attacks by consuming a small portion of her HP.

