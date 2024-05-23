Best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Wuthering Waves features an excellent roster of 4-star units, among which Mortefi stands out as a flexible Resonator. He is a pistol user that excels at ranged gameplay and can unleash multiple attacks in quick succession, dealing massive Fusion damage. He can also launch coordinated attacks, which makes him an incredible sub-DPS character to use across many different teams as a dedicated frontrunner.

For those planning to have this accessible powerhouse on the board, here is a guide for the best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves.

Best Mortefi build for Wuthering Waves

Mortefi is a beginner character in Wuthering Waves that excels as a sub DPS, being able to unleash massive Fusion DMG with coordinated attacks. The following sections detail his best Echoes, weapons, and more.

Best Echoes for Mortefi in Wuthering Waves

Impermanence Heron is the best Echo for Mortefi (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds (Impermanence Heron):

For a sub-DPS Mortefi build, you need Echoes with the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effects. Stack two pieces of the set to get the 10% Energy Regen. Your goal should be to obtain the five piece bonus that provides a hefty ATK boost to the next Resonator when the wielder’s Outro Skill is released.

You will be swapping over to the primary damage dealer every time to maintain the buff. Employ the Impermanence Heron as the main Echo, as it provides an additional damage boost to the next ally.

Echo stats priority:

Cost 4 : CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Cost 3 : Fusion DMG or ATK

: Fusion DMG or ATK Cost 1: ATK

Best weapons for Mortefi in Wuthering Waves

Image showing the best pistols for Mortefi (Image via Kuro Games)

Static Mist:

Moretefi’s weapon of choice is a Pistol and there are a couple of good options to choose from. Ideally, you would want to use the Static Mist which offers a 24.30% CRIT Rate from substat. The 5-star weapon's passive boosts Energy Regen by 12.8%. This will help Mortefi build up his Ultimate quickly to unleash frequent coordinated attacks.

Make sure to switch over to the DPS, to release the Outro Skill. With that, Static Mist will increase the next Resonator's ATK by 10%.

Candeza:

In the accessible segment, Cadenza should be your priority. It rolls with a massive 51.84% Energy Regen substat and restores eight Concerto Energy when Resonance Skill is released. It is just another Pistol offering more consistency to Mortefi.

Best Mortefi team comps for Wuthering Waves

Mortefi with his best teammates (Image via Kuro Games)

Build these Mortefi teams to get the most out of his playstyle.

Mortefi+ Verina+ Jiyan

Mortefi+ Jianxin+ Calcharo

Mortefi+ Baizhi+ Danjin

The final setup on the list is completely accessible, as it comprises three 4-star Resonators. Since Mortefi excels at sub-DPS, you can easily run Danjin as the primary damage dealer for the team.

In the 5-star segment, both Calcharo and Jiyan are solid main DPS to pair with him.

Mortefi skill priority for Wuthering Waves

Mortefi skills (Image via Kuro Games)

The following skill priority will prepare Mortefi for both single-player and co-op combat in Wuthering Waves.

Resonance Skill> Resonance Liberation> Forte Circuit> Basic Attack> Intro Skill

Prioritizing the Resonance Skill for Mortefi is important as it activates the Harmonic Control passive. The latter boosts the damage of his off-field attacks, which is crucial for his sub-DPS playstyle.

