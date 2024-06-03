Wuthering Waves When Moonlight Shines in the Forest quest guide

When Moonlight Shines in the Forest is a side quest in Wuthering Waves that tasks the Rover with hanging up artificial moons in Dim Forest's Violet Banyan. It is a simple quest that takes around 15-20 minutes at most. For your efforts, you will receive decent rewards that are well worth the time.

This article will provide a detailed guide for When Moonlight Shines in the Forest quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves When Moonlight Shines in the Forest quest location and guide

When Moonlight Shines in the Forest quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

When Moonlight Shines in the Forest quest in Wuthering Waves can be started only after finishing When the Forest is No Longer Dim exploration venture and waiting for 24 hours thereafter. Teleport to the resonance beacon above the Violet Banyan and drop down to interact with Qiaomu and Hoohoo. She will request you to search for four artificial moons to be hung up on the Violet Banyan.

Trending

Before beginning the search, she will provide hints about the location of each moon. However, following them won't be necessary as the spots will be marked on the map.

Also read: Wuthering Waves A Taste of Everything quest guide

Search for the artificial moons

Artificial moon behind the waterfall (Image via Kuro Games)

You can search for the artificial moons in any order as it will not impact the outcome. Note that certain artificial moons will have enemies nearby. Defeating them is recommended to have a smooth time progressing through the quest. The first artificial moon can be found behind a waterfall opposite the Giant Banyan's Resonance Beacon.

Artificial moon inside a cave (Image via Kuro Games)

The second artificial moon is inside a cave. Teleport to the resonance beacon behind the Giant Banyan and drop down to find this artificial moon. You can also collect a Sonance Casket in this area.

Artificial moon on the river (Image via Kuro Games)

The third artificial moon will be lying at the start of a river stream below the Violet Banyan resonance beacon. Teleport to this beacon and drop down to find this item, which will be guarded by a couple of Hoartoises. If lucky, you can also find a Phantom Hoartoise here.

Read more: Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation quest guide

Artificial moon on top of a tree stump (Image via Kuro Games)

The final artificial moon is in Wenye Beach on top of a big tree stump. While going to retrieve this moon, you can spot an opening to an underground pit and a small camp. This is where you can do the side quests A Quest of Wits, Messenger, and De-Hoochief. Climb to the top of the tree stump to collect the artificial moon

Talk to Qiaomu

Talk to an excited Hoohoo and thankful Qiaomu (Image via Kuro Games)

After collecting all the artificial moons, return to the Violet Banyan to hang them on the branches of the Violet Banyan. Talk to Qiaomu and Hoohoo once more to complete When Moonlight Shines in the Forest side in Wuthering Waves. You will receive a trophy named When the Forest is No Longer Dark along with the following rewards:

Union EXP x500

Astrite x40

Shell Credit x18000

Advanced Energy Core x2

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback