Wuthering Waves A Taste of Everything quest guide

A Taste of Everything in a Side Quest in Wuthering Waves. You must complete the Honorary Meal: Taste of Memories tutorial quest to unlock this. During the mission, an NPC named Panhua is trying to recreate an old dish, and she will ask you and Chixia to find the ingredients for her. Luckily, you only need to talk to some NPCs and craft some items to complete the objectives.
This article will provide a simple guide on how to complete A Taste of Everything quest in Wuthering Waves. You will also receive Astrite rewards and other in-game items for completing the quest.
Wuthering Waves: A Tate of Everything quest location and guide
A Taste of Everything quest is automatically unlocked after completing the Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories Tutorial Quest in Wuthering Waves. You can talk to Mahe in the grocery store east of the Resonance Nexus in Jinzhou to start this sequel.
Find Koko at Shifang Pharmacy
Head to Shifang Pharmacy and talk to Koko to collect Luohan Clearwater Special Potion. If you don't know where the pharmacy is located, simply follow the quest navigation.
Ask Uncle Wei about the spoon and try to craft a weapon
Once you've collected the potion from Koko, head to the weapon forging area and talk to Uncle Wei. Next, craft any one of the following items:
- Craft "Guardian Sword"
- Craft "Guardian Pistols"
- Craft "Guardian Broadblade"
Once that is done, tell Uncle Wei how it turned out.
Try to Synthesize what you want and talk to Chixia
Follow the quest navigation and go to the Synthesizer to Synthesize a Basic Revival Healer. Just one is enough for the quest but you can make more if you wish to. Next, talk to Chixia before heading back to Panhua's restaurant.
Explain the situation to Panhua
Return to Panhua's restaurant and explain the recipe to her before cooking a meal. This will trigger a short cutscenes and conclude A Taste of Everything Side Quest in Wuthering Waves and you will receive the following rewards:
- Astrite x20
- Union EXP x250
- Medium Energy Core x3
- Medium Resonance Potion x3
- Shell Credit x12,000
