Wuthering Waves A Taste of Everything quest guide

A Taste of Everything in a Side Quest in Wuthering Waves. You must complete the Honorary Meal: Taste of Memories tutorial quest to unlock this. During the mission, an NPC named Panhua is trying to recreate an old dish, and she will ask you and Chixia to find the ingredients for her. Luckily, you only need to talk to some NPCs and craft some items to complete the objectives.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to complete A Taste of Everything quest in Wuthering Waves. You will also receive Astrite rewards and other in-game items for completing the quest.

Wuthering Waves: A Tate of Everything quest location and guide

Talk to Mahe to start A Taste of Everything quest (Image via Kuro Games)

A Taste of Everything quest is automatically unlocked after completing the Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories Tutorial Quest in Wuthering Waves. You can talk to Mahe in the grocery store east of the Resonance Nexus in Jinzhou to start this sequel.

Find Koko at Shifang Pharmacy

Go to Shifang Pharmacy and talk to Koko (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to Shifang Pharmacy and talk to Koko to collect Luohan Clearwater Special Potion. If you don't know where the pharmacy is located, simply follow the quest navigation.

Ask Uncle Wei about the spoon and try to craft a weapon

Craft a Guardian series weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you've collected the potion from Koko, head to the weapon forging area and talk to Uncle Wei. Next, craft any one of the following items:

Craft "Guardian Sword"

Craft "Guardian Pistols"

Craft "Guardian Broadblade"

Once that is done, tell Uncle Wei how it turned out.

Try to Synthesize what you want and talk to Chixia

Synthesize Basic Revival Inhaler (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation and go to the Synthesizer to Synthesize a Basic Revival Healer. Just one is enough for the quest but you can make more if you wish to. Next, talk to Chixia before heading back to Panhua's restaurant.

Explain the situation to Panhua

Talk to Panhua and select the first option (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to Panhua's restaurant and explain the recipe to her before cooking a meal. This will trigger a short cutscenes and conclude A Taste of Everything Side Quest in Wuthering Waves and you will receive the following rewards:

Astrite x20

Union EXP x250

Medium Energy Core x3

Medium Resonance Potion x3

Shell Credit x12,000

