Wuthering Waves A Quest of Wits I, II, and III guide

In Wuthering Waves, A Quest of Wits is a three-part quest series whose second and third parts are time-gated. A Quest of Wits II unlocks after 24 hours have passed in real time since you completed the previous part. The same applies to the next one. You will meet an NPC inside an underground camp and take a quiz in each part of this quest series.

This article will tell you how to start the A Quest of Wits quest in Wuthering Waves and list the answers to all the questions presented by it. You will receive 10 Astrites and several other in-game rewards for completing the series.

Wuthering Waves A Quest of Wits quest location and guide

A Quest of Wits location (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon in Wenye Beach and head straight to find a giant hole in the ground. Go inside to find an outpost with several patrollers and scholars from Jinzhou. Look for an NPC with "Quiz" above his head and interact with him to start the quest in Wuthering Waves.

Trending

A Quest of Wits I guide

Select the first option (Image via Kuro Games)

The first question in the A Quest of Wits series is:

Q. What is Jinhsi's job title?

Answer: Magistrate of Jinzhou.

Answering this question correctly will end the first part of the series, and Quwen will ask you to come again tomorrow. You will receive the following rewards for completing A Quest of Wits I:

Medium Resonance Potion x2

Medium Energy Core x2

Medium Sealed Tube x1

Shell Credits x3,000

Now wait 24 hours in real time to unlock A Quest of Wits II.

Also read: Wuthering Waves beginner's guide

A Quest of Wits II guide

The answer to the second question (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's the question you get in the second part of the series:

Q. Who do you ask for peace?

Answer: Patrol Station.

Answering correctly will get you the following rewards:

Medium Resonance Potion x2

Medium Energy Core x2

Medium Sealed Tube x1

Shell Credits x3,000

Wait 24 hours to unlock A Quest of Wits III.

Also read: Wuthering Waves quest list

A Quest of Wits III guide

The first option is correct (Image via Kuro Games)

The question in the final part of A Quest of Wits is:

Q. Moon hanging from the trees, where can you find blessings?

Answer: Violuna Banyan.

This will conclude the final part of the A Quest of Wits series, and you will receive the following rewards:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x100

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x1

Shell Credit x6,000

Also read: How to play co-op in Wuthering Waves

Check other related Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback