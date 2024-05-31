Wuthering Waves Danger! Explosive! quest guide

The "Danger! Explosive!” quest in Wuthering Waves remains hidden until you annoy a specific NPC near Giant Banyan. Hence, this side mission is easy to overlook, though completing it will reward a fair amount of Astrite and Union EXP. Besides, if you're a completionist, you might want to wrap up everything on the map to boast a perfect record.

Here's a guide that will help you locate and complete the “Danger! Explosive!” hidden quest.

Wuthering Waves Danger! Explosive! quest location

Danger! Explosive! quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

Completing the “Danger! Explosive!” quest will help increase your Union Level in Wuthering Waves, but first, you have to find it out. As it is a hidden mission, you have to reach the exact spot by teleporting to the Resonance Nexus below Forbidden Forest.

Now, head north-east to locate a small camp surrounded by Explosive Charges. There should be an Exile named Yongli, who will try to stop you from approaching the perimeter. You get the quest once you shoot down one of the charges, causing the entire lot to explode.

How to complete Waves Danger! Explosive! quest in Wuthering Waves

After successfully setting off the Explosive Charges, talk to the annoyed Exile to move on to the next step of the “Danger! Explosive!” quest in Wuthering Waves. You are required to cover the damages caused. This calls for collecting Explosive Charges in the Exile Camps.

Head to the Exile camp to collect Explosive Charges (Image via Kuro Games)

To do so, follow the blue marker that appears in the Forbidden Forest. Teleport to the closest Resonance Nexus and head north-west to reach the camp. Inside, you will have to tackle a bunch of hostile Exiles. Defeat them to access the Explosive Charges, from the yellow markers.

You will find out that the camp does not have sufficient explosives, after reading a tabloid. Therefore, it is necessary to talk to Exile Feng to get the rest. He will agree to help only if you collect the following ingredients and deliver them to him.

3x Chromeshell

3x Perilla

3x Gloom Slough

Collect the necessary ingredients for Feng (Image via Kuro Games)

For those playing the game long enough, the items should be available in the inventory. Otherwise, collect them from the overworld and head back to his location.

Now collect the Explosive Charges from Feng and deliver them to Yongli. Help him detonate the explosive to break open a wall. A group of attacking Exiles will appear at your location. Defeat them and talk to Yongli for the final time to conclude the quest.

