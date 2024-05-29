Wuthering Waves The Eternal Concert quest guide

The Eternal Concert is a side quest in Wuthering Waves. You will have to investigate the reports of a mysterious noise coming from the Port City of Guixu. This quest houses one of the saddest backstories in the game and is very emotional. It also provides decent rewards for the amount of time you will spend completing it.

This article will serve as a guide for The Eternal Concert quest and provide solutions and a detailed walkthrough for the important objectives.

Wuthering Waves The Eternal Concert quest location and guide

The Eternal Concert side quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Eternal Concert side quest in Wuthering Waves can be started by teleporting to the Port City of Guixu resonance nexus and going forward. Follow the marker and climb up the mountain to find a young man standing at its edge. You will get to know that his grandfather wandered deep inside the area to investigate something and could be in danger.

Head to the abandoned theater

Talk to Siran near the abandoned theater (Image via Kuro Games)

Drop down from the mountain and follow the location marker to reach the abandoned theater. You can also teleport to the Nostalgia Isle resonance beacon if you have it unlocked prior to starting the quest. Talk to the woman taking shelter from the rain.

The woman will introduce herself as Siran, a journalist for the Pioneer Association who came to investigate the strange noises in the Port City of Guixu. You can proceed to help her investigate after the chat.

Investigate the surroundings and take shelter from the rain

Two mysterious spirits will appear (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with the three mysterious smokes and defeat the Tacet Discords that spawn after touching it. Talk to Siran after interacting with all three smokes and return to the shelter. You will see two spirits chatting with each other.

The spirits appear due to the Retroact Rain. Siran will identify one of the spirits as Joshua, a deceased musician who saved her life when she was a child. Give Siran some time to recover and explore the area further.

Head to the record store and pick up the record fragments

Joshua and Siran's spirits talking to each other (Image via Kuro Games)

The record store is located in the Sea of Flames. You will have to enter the store by burning some vines on the roof with an Explosive Charge. Find two spirits and listen to their conversation.

The two spirits are Joshua and a young Siran. In this flashback, Joshua gave Siran a signed record and asked her to meet him backstage with her mother after his performance. In the present, Siran will then contact you and let you know that she has discovered something. Collect the record fragments and meet up with her.

Investigate the surroundings and meet up with Siran

The camp will be filled with Exiles (Image via Kuro Games)

Deliver the record fragment to Siran and she will provide more context to her backstory with Joshua. She will tell you to investigate a particular area. Go there to find a bunch of Exiles. Defeat them and interact with the three soundwaves to complete this objective. Group up with Siran and report your findings.

You will hear a strange sound mid-conversation. Upon inspection, it is revealed to be the old man that you were tasked to find at the start of the quest, by his nephew, standing next to a lake.

Talk to the old man and head to the abandoned theater again

Return the musical sheets to Arin (Image via Kuro Games)

Talk to the old man and help him recover his musical notes which can be found on top of the building next to the lake. You will get to learn that the old man is Arin, the other spirit that was talking to Joshua when you took shelter with Siran. Listen to Arin as he talks about his relationship with Joshua along with the tragic night that ended the latter's life.

Return to the theater and help Arin conduct a musical performance so Joshua's spirit can rest peacefully.

Defeat the Tacet Discord

Defeat the Tacet Discord to complete the musical performance (Image via Kuro Games)

During Arin's performance, a Chasm Guardian will appear. Defeat it to have one final conversation and get to know the exact reason why Joshua died. It is revealed that Joshua's performance, 20 years ago, attracted Tacet Discords which resulted in the theater collapsing.

As Joshua realized there was no escape, he sacrificed his life to save Siran from the TDs. Joshua's spirit will appear one more time before disappearing forever. The Rover, Arin, and Siran will take a pledge to be known as the Eternal Audience to conclude the Eternal Concert side quest.

The Eternal Concert quest rewards

The Eternal Audience is formed (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the Eternal Concert quest, you will receive the following rewards:

Union EXP x500

Astrite x40

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Sealed Tube x1

Shell Credit x24000

