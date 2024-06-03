Best Sub-DPS characters in Wuthering Waves, ranked

Sub-DPS characters in Wuthering Waves provide extremely powerful buffs to the main DPS while dishing out substantial damage themselves. They usually possess strong outro skills and game-changing Resonance Liberations. Having a Sub-DPS is imperative to maximizing your team's damage output to clear endgame content in particular.

This article will rank the Sub-DPS characters in Wuthering Waves from worst to best along with a detailed reasoning for the rankings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Wuthering Waves Sub-DPS characters ranked from worst to best

Wuthering Waves Sub-DPS tier list (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here is a detailed tier-list of all the sub-DPS characters in Wuthering Waves currently in patch 1.0:

5) Yuanwu

Yuanwu needs a couple of buffs (Image via Kuro Games)

Element : Electro

: Electro Weapon: Gauntlets

Yuanwu is currently the weakest Resonator in Wuthering Waves. He is a 4-star Sub-DPS that has a very niche playstyle. Yuanwu's strength comes in depleting the enemies' vibration strength or stagger bar faster. The main problem with him is that he doesn't provide too much other than this buff.

Depleting the stagger bar can be done quite easily by many other Resonators through raw damage. Proper dodging and parrying can also fulfill this purpose, making Yuanwu's reliability even less. His damage is also subpar when compared to other Sub-DPS Resonators, making him a below-average choice at the moment.

4) Aalto

Aalto has a unique playstyle (Image via Kuro Games)

Element : Aero

: Aero Weapon: Pistols

Aalto is a Sub-DPS that focuses on buffing Aero DMG. He has a fun playstyle with his mist mechanic and a unique Resonance Liberation that resembles Baptiste's ultimate in Overwatch 2. However, he is limited as a Sub-DPS due to his one-dimensional playstyle. Aalto only synergizes in a team with Jiyan as his main DPS due to the Aero DMG buffs Aalto provides. He also requires a lot of on-field time for a sub-DPS, which isn't optimal.

While Aalto can become a much stronger character with the more sequences you unlock, it's quite hard to reliably pull him multiple times in the current banners. He is a great choice for overworld exploration but doesn't stand toe-to-toe with other Sub-DPS Resonators for the endgame content.

3) Rover (Spectro)

Spectro Rover is a reliable Sub-DPS (Image via Kuro Games)

Element : Spectro

: Spectro Weapon: Sword

Rover is the protagonist of Wuthering Waves. Unlike other gacha games where the main character is quite weak, Rover is pretty strong with their Havoc element making them a very strong main DPS. The first element the Rover will have is Spectro, which makes them more of a sub-DPS providing some cool supportive utility and decent damage.

An important perk Spectro Rover has is the free wavebands you can get by just playing the game. This greatly buffs Spectro Rover's potential. The time-stopping skills and strong Resonance Liberation damage make Spectro Rover a solid choice in the early game but they do not provide any other buffs. They also get outclassed in the late-game content by Mortefi and Sanhua.

2) Sanhua

Sanhua is a powerful Sub-DPS (Image via Kuro Games)

Element : Glacio

: Glacio Weapon: Sword

Sanhua is a very strong Sub-DPS Resonator that can be obtained for free after logging in to the game for five consecutive days. She has some of the best burst damage in the game for a 4-star with powerful Intro, Outro, and Resonance Skills. Her Resonance Liberation further enhances her ability to deal damage.

Her Outro also gives Basic Attack DMG buffs making her an excellent choice in teams featuring Calcharo and Encore as the main DPS. Sanhua has very little downside to her gameplay and generates Concerto energy quickly, making her a reliable and consistent Sub-DPS character option in most team compositions.

1) Mortefi

Mortefi is an incredible damage buffer (Image via Kuro Games)

Element : Fusion

: Fusion Weapon: Pistols

Mortefi makes it to the top of this list thanks to his ridiculous Concerto energy generation and extremely strong rotations which buff his main DPS' Heavy Attack DMG. He also deals a good amount of damage himself with his Resonance Skill and Forte Circuit, making him an excellent all-rounder

Mortefi is best paired with Jiyan, Calcharo, and Danjin. He makes these main DPS Resonators into absolute demons capable of shredding anyone. Mortefi's Resonance Liberation is the cherry on top as it provides coordinated Fusion DMG. The only downside is his heavy reliance on Energy Regen. This makes Moonlit Clouds his mandatory Sonata Effect which lowers his individual damage output slightly.

