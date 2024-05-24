Best Yuanwu build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Yuanwu is a 4-star Electro Resonator in Wuthering Waves. He is a decent damage dealer and can be used both on-field and off-field depending on the team. Unfortunately, he does not excel in either role and is easily outclassed by other units in the same attribute. Rovers can obtain one copy of Yuanwu for free by challenging the Tower of Adversity.
This article will guide you on how to build Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves. This includes his best Echo sets, lead Echo, weapons, team comps, and Forte priorities.
Best build for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves
Best Echoes for Yuanwu
1) Void Thunder
Void Thunder is the best Echo set for Yuanwu since it has a 10 Electro DMG second stat bonus. The set’s passive provides an additional Electro DMG bonus of up to 30% after using Heavy ATK or Resonance Skill.
2) Moonlit Clouds
Moonlit Clouds is a good alternative for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves. Its second stat has an Energy Regen bonus, and its 5-pc set provides a 22% ATK buff to the next Resonator to enter the field.
Prioritize the following main stats on Yuanwu’s Echo set:
- COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- COST3: Electro DMG
- COST3: Electro DMG
- COST1: DEF%
- COST1: DEF%
For the Echo sub-stats, prioritize the following:
- Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- DEF%
- Skill DMG
- Energy
Yuanwu requires DEF so focus on that while farming COST1 Echoes and rolling sub-stats.
Echo ability
Tempest Mephis
Tempest Mephis is the best main Echo for Yuanwu as it deals a ton of Electro DMG to enemies and provides a decent amount of Electro DMG boost to the character equipping it.
Impermanence Heron
Impermanence Heron is a viable alternative for Yuanwu for a support/sub-DPS role. It deals a good amount of Havoc DMG to enemies while also restoring Resonance Energy. Furthermore, it buffs the next Resonator’s DMG for 15 seconds.
Yuanwu Forte priority
Prioritize Yuanwu’s Forte in the following order:
- Resonance Skill > Forte Circuit > Resonance Liberation > Basic ATK > Intro Skill
Best weapons for Yuanwu
1) Stonard
Stonard is a 4-star Gauntlet and the best option for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves. It provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus from its second stat and increases the Resonance Liberation DMG by 18% after releasing the Resonance Skill.
2) Amity Accord
Amity Accord is a great 4-star weapon for Yuanwu. It provides a ton of DEF% from its secondary stat. Furthermore, the Gauntlet’s passive buffs the Resonance Liberation DMG by 20% for 15 seconds after using the Intro Skill.
3) Originite Type IV
Originite Type IV is a 3-star Gauntlet and a good option for Yuanwu. It provides a ton of Crit DMG bonus from its second stat, and its passive restores HP after hitting enemies with Basic Attacks. The effect is triggered once every three seconds.
4) Guardian Gauntlets
Guardian Gauntlets is also a good 3-star option for Yuanwu. It provides a lot of DEF% from its second stat and a Liberation DMG bonus from its passive.
Best teams for Yuanwu
Here are some of the best teams for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves 1.0:
- Taoqi + Havoc Rover + Yuanwu
- Yuanwu + Yinlin + Verina
- Yuanwu + Yinlin + Taoqi
As mentioned earlier, Yuanwu can be used both on-field and off-field, but he doesn’t excel in either role and can be easily outperformed by other units. Therefore, he suffers from a lack of options to build a team around him.
Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:
- Wuthering Waves Relic Merchant location
- Wuthering Waves Spectro Rover build
- Does WuWa have Co-Op?
- Best beginner characters
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!