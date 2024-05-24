Best Yuanwu build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Yuanwu is a 4-star Electro Resonator in Wuthering Waves. He is a decent damage dealer and can be used both on-field and off-field depending on the team. Unfortunately, he does not excel in either role and is easily outclassed by other units in the same attribute. Rovers can obtain one copy of Yuanwu for free by challenging the Tower of Adversity.

This article will guide you on how to build Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves. This includes his best Echo sets, lead Echo, weapons, team comps, and Forte priorities.

Best build for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Yuanwu

1) Void Thunder

Void Thunder (Image via Kuro Games)

Void Thunder is the best Echo set for Yuanwu since it has a 10 Electro DMG second stat bonus. The set’s passive provides an additional Electro DMG bonus of up to 30% after using Heavy ATK or Resonance Skill.

2) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is a good alternative for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves. Its second stat has an Energy Regen bonus, and its 5-pc set provides a 22% ATK buff to the next Resonator to enter the field.

Prioritize the following main stats on Yuanwu’s Echo set:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Electro DMG

COST3: Electro DMG

COST1: DEF%

COST1: DEF%

For the Echo sub-stats, prioritize the following:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG DEF% Skill DMG Energy

Yuanwu requires DEF so focus on that while farming COST1 Echoes and rolling sub-stats.

Echo ability

Tempest Mephis

Tempest Mephis (Image via Kuro Games)

Tempest Mephis is the best main Echo for Yuanwu as it deals a ton of Electro DMG to enemies and provides a decent amount of Electro DMG boost to the character equipping it.

Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Impermanence Heron is a viable alternative for Yuanwu for a support/sub-DPS role. It deals a good amount of Havoc DMG to enemies while also restoring Resonance Energy. Furthermore, it buffs the next Resonator’s DMG for 15 seconds.

Yuanwu Forte priority

Yuanwu Forte (Image via Kuro Games)

Prioritize Yuanwu’s Forte in the following order:

Resonance Skill > Forte Circuit > Resonance Liberation > Basic ATK > Intro Skill

Best weapons for Yuanwu

1) Stonard

Stonard is the best option for Yuanwu (Image via Kuro Games)

Stonard is a 4-star Gauntlet and the best option for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves. It provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus from its second stat and increases the Resonance Liberation DMG by 18% after releasing the Resonance Skill.

2) Amity Accord

Amity Accord is a good 4-star option (Image via Kuro Games)

Amity Accord is a great 4-star weapon for Yuanwu. It provides a ton of DEF% from its secondary stat. Furthermore, the Gauntlet’s passive buffs the Resonance Liberation DMG by 20% for 15 seconds after using the Intro Skill.

3) Originite Type IV

Originite Type IV is a 3-star Gauntlet (Image via Kuro Games)

Originite Type IV is a 3-star Gauntlet and a good option for Yuanwu. It provides a ton of Crit DMG bonus from its second stat, and its passive restores HP after hitting enemies with Basic Attacks. The effect is triggered once every three seconds.

4) Guardian Gauntlets

Guardian Gauntlets is a 3-star weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Guardian Gauntlets is also a good 3-star option for Yuanwu. It provides a lot of DEF% from its second stat and a Liberation DMG bonus from its passive.

Best teams for Yuanwu

Yuanwu, Yinlin, and Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves 1.0:

Taoqi + Havoc Rover + Yuanwu

Yuanwu + Yinlin + Verina

Yuanwu + Yinlin + Taoqi

As mentioned earlier, Yuanwu can be used both on-field and off-field, but he doesn’t excel in either role and can be easily outperformed by other units. Therefore, he suffers from a lack of options to build a team around him.

