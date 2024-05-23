Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Electro attribute. As an expert in the Leihuang martial arts style, he wields a Gauntlet as his preferred weapon. In the narrative, the poise and self-assured gentleman is the owner of a boxing gym. Yuanwu can be played as a main DPS or a sub-DPS, depending on one's choice.
For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build him, this article will list all the ascension materials in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Yuanwu ascension materials
To level up Yuanwu to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, the following ascension materials are required:
Let's take a look at the total amount of resources needed for Yuanwu's ascension:
- 60x Terraspawn Fungus
- 29x Crude Ring
- 40x Basic Ring
- 52x Improved Ring
- 61x Tailored Ring
- 46x Thundering Tacet Core
- 25x Cadence Seeds
- 28x Cadence Seeds
- 55x Cadence Seeds
- 67x Cadence Seeds
- 26x Unending Destruction
- 2,200,000 Shell Credits
Wuthering Waves Yuanwu ascension material farming route and locations
Terraspawn Fungus
Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves can be found in the desert region of Desorock Highland. Players can find these blackish-grey mushrooms growing from the ground at the locations displayed on the interactive map above.
At each spawn point, one or two Terraspawn Fungus can be harvested. To farm it efficiently, it is recommended to unlock all nearby Resonance Beacons first.
Crude/Basic/Improved/Tailored Rings
Rings are in-game items required to ascend Yuanwu that can be gathered by defeating the Exile enemy group found in the open world. If needed, players can synthesize rings of higher rarities.
Thundering Tacet Core
Thundering Tacet Core is an in-game item that drops after defeating the Tempest Mephis boss monster. Players can find the boss in the depths of Desorock Highland and will have to challenge him several times to obtain 46 of this material.
Cadence Seed/Bud/Leaf/Blossom
Cadence Seeds are one of Yuanwu's ascension materials needed to max her out. More information about how to obtain it will be provided soon.
Unending Destruction
Unending Destruction is an item needed to ascend Yuanwu and can be gathered by completing the Scar challenge. However, it is important to note that the Scar challenge only unlocks after progressing in the main quest.
