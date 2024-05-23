Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Electro attribute. As an expert in the Leihuang martial arts style, he wields a Gauntlet as his preferred weapon. In the narrative, the poise and self-assured gentleman is the owner of a boxing gym. Yuanwu can be played as a main DPS or a sub-DPS, depending on one's choice.

Wuthering Waves Yuanwu ascension materials

To level up Yuanwu to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, the following ascension materials are required:

Rank Materials Required Shell Credits Rank 1 (Level 20) 4x Crude Ring 5000 Rank 2 (Level 40) 4x Basic Ring, 3x Thundering Tacet Core, 4x Terraspawn Fungus 10,000 Rank 3 (Level 50) 8x Basic Ring, 6x Thundering Tacet Core, 8x Terraspawn Fungus 15,000 Rank 4 (Level 60) 4x Improved Ring, 9x Thundering Tacet Core, 12x Terraspawn Fungus 20,000 Rank 5 (Level 70) 8x Improved Ring, 12x Thundering Tacet Core, 16x Terraspawn Fungus 40,000 Rank 6 (Level 80) 4x Tailored Ring, 16x Thundering Tacet Core, 20x Terraspawn Fungus 80,000

Let's take a look at the total amount of resources needed for Yuanwu's ascension:

Wuthering Waves Yuanwu ascension material farming route and locations

Terraspawn Fungus

Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves can be found in the desert region of Desorock Highland. Players can find these blackish-grey mushrooms growing from the ground at the locations displayed on the interactive map above.

At each spawn point, one or two Terraspawn Fungus can be harvested. To farm it efficiently, it is recommended to unlock all nearby Resonance Beacons first.

Crude/Basic/Improved/Tailored Rings

Rings, as seen in-game (Image via Kuro Games)

Rings are in-game items required to ascend Yuanwu that can be gathered by defeating the Exile enemy group found in the open world. If needed, players can synthesize rings of higher rarities.

Thundering Tacet Core

Tempest Memphis boss monster (Image via Kuro Games)

Thundering Tacet Core is an in-game item that drops after defeating the Tempest Mephis boss monster. Players can find the boss in the depths of Desorock Highland and will have to challenge him several times to obtain 46 of this material.

Cadence Seed/Bud/Leaf/Blossom

Cadence Seeds (Image via Kuro Games)

Cadence Seeds are one of Yuanwu's ascension materials needed to max her out. More information about how to obtain it will be provided soon.

Unending Destruction

Unending Destruction is an item needed to ascend Yuanwu and can be gathered by completing the Scar challenge. However, it is important to note that the Scar challenge only unlocks after progressing in the main quest.

