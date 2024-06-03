Best Wuthering Waves support characters, ranked

Supports in Wuthering Waves are the backbone of a team. These Resonators will ensure success by providing powerful effects, such as healing, shielding, and crowd control. Without their presence on the battlefield, teams can quickly crumble or have a much harder time dealing with enemies. However, certain supports in the game currently outshine others, thanks to their abilities and overall gameplay.

This article ranks the best Wuthering Waves support characters from worst to best with a rundown on why they are placed in their respective rankings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Wuthering Waves support characters ranked from worst to best

Wuthering Waves support tier list (Image via Sportskeeda)

Below is a ranking of all the various support units present in Kuro Games' latest RPG. The best characters are considered to be in the SS-tier, whereas the worst options have been placed in the C-tier.

5) Taoqi

Taoqi is not the best support option currently (Image via Kuro Games)

Element: Havoc

Weapon: Broadblade

Taoqi might be one of the weakest Resonator in the game at the moment. While she provides shielding and a solid Outro skill, she is simply outclassed in this metric by supports like Jianxin and Yangyang. Taoqi also requires a longer time on-field to generate Concerto which is a big negative for supports that ideally need to spend the least amount of time on-field

Taoqi's lack of synergy with a main DPS in the game's meta and underwhelming kit compared to most Resonators severely hurts her power in Wuthering Waves currently. Taoqi may have the chance to rise in popularity as a support in future updates provided she finds synergy with new Resonators along with buffs to her shielding and Concerto regen.

4) Yangyang

Yangyang is a reliable but average support (Image via Kuro Games)

Element: Aero

Weapon: Sword

Yangyang is one of the initial Resonators you will get for free as you start the game. She is in a rather interesting spot as a Resonator as she cannot be fully classified as a sub-DPS or a support. Yangyang provides strong crowd control and grouping skills but she cannot match Jianxin in this department.

Yangyang also doesn't provide any shielding or healing making her a support that can purely offer crowd control along with energy regen due to her Outro skill. She may have the potential to be a powerful support as the game's meta evolves but she currently sits well behind the likes of Jianxin and Baizhi as a pure support.

Also read: Best Sub-DPS characters in Wuthering Waves, ranked

3) Baizhi

Baizhi is the best alternative to Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Element: Glacio

Weapon: Rectifier

Baizhi is one of the two dedicated healers in the game alongside Verina. Baizhi is an excellent alternative for players who do not have Verina. Almost all of Baizhi's skills provide some form of healing for her team. Similar to Verina, she can also provide strong damage bonuses.

However, she is much weaker when compared to Verina. Players can also get Verina in the Novice Banner or the Beginner's Choice Banner as a guarantee. If players don't opt for Verina in these banners, Baizhi is an excellent healer that players can utilize and is the best 4-star support in the game.

2) Jianxin

Jianxin is a rock-solid support that provides a bit of everything (Image via Kuro Games)

Element: Aero

Weapon: Gauntlet

Jianxin is a great 5-star support thanks to her powerful shielding which also provides healing to allies. She also brings the best crowd control and grouping abilities in the game with her Intro skill and Resonance Liberation. However, Jianxin's primary weakness is her slow playstyle which can be off-putting considering the game's fast-paced combat.

Despite this, she operates very well as a support. You can also utilize her as somewhat of a one-woman army thanks to her incredible shielding. While she is an average sub-DPS, slotting her in the support role shores up a lot of her weaknesses and enables her strengths even more.

Also read: Wuthering Waves SOL3 Phase ascension guide

1) Verina

Verina is an incredible support (Image via Kuro Games)

Element: Spectro

Weapon: Rectifier

Verina is the best Resonator in Wuthering Waves right now. This automatically makes her the best support in the game as well. She provides excellent healing through her skills. She also offers constant damage buffs for the entire team making her an all-rounder that fits well with any team composition.

Verina simply fulfills everything that a support needs to do. She also has a passive skill that can prevent fatal damage once every ten minutes. As Rejuvenating Glow is her best Sonata Effect, she can always procure its effects making Verina even more powerful. Until major nerfs or a better healer is introduced in the game, Verina will remain as the queen of the support characters in Wuthering Waves.

