Wuthering Waves SOL3 Phase ascension guide

Wuthering Waves has introduced various leveling systems that allow you to make your character stronger and farm resources more efficiently. SOL3 Phase is one such leveling system and probably the most important one as well. The Phase level indicates how the danger level in Solaris-3 will increase, making the overworld enemies stronger.

You must reach a certain Union Level cap to increase the SOL3 Phase, allowing you to get more rewards from the overworld exploration. However, there are some exceptions where lowering the Phase level will provide better results. This article will discuss everything there is to know about the SOL3 Phase in Wuthering Waves.

What is the SOL3 Phase in Wuthering Waves?

You can check your SOL3 Phase in the terminal (Image via Kuro Games)

The SOL3 Phase is similar to the World Level and Equilibrium Level from Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. It indicates the overall enemy levels and determines the rarity and amount of rewards dropped by overworld exploration and Waveplates in Wuthering Waves.

Trending

As you progress through SOL3 Phases, your exploration yields greater rewards, but the enemies become more dangerous.

How to raise the SOL3 Phase and why?

Spawn higher-level enemies and get higher rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Your SOL3 Phase level will automatically increase every 10 Union Levels you unlock. When you unlock Union Level 20, 40, or 60, you must complete a SOL3 Phase Ascension quest. Not completing this quest will cap your Union Level and cannot be raised further.

Higher SOL3 Phase in Wuthering Waves offers the following:

Better drop rates for higher rarity items or materials

Better rewards from spending Waveplates

Remove Union Level cap limit

How to lower SOL3 Phase level?

Access the terminal to lower SOL3 Phase (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these simple steps to lower the SOL3 Phase in Wuthering Waves:

Go to Terminal

Click on the SOL3 Phase information "i" button

Click on Lower SOL3 Phase

Keep in mind that you cannot reset your SOL3 level for the next 12 hours once you lower it. Higher SOL3 Phases can be challenging when you have yet to build their characters properly. The lack of understanding about the combat or core mechanics like counterattack or perfect dodges can also make exploration in higher SOL3 Phase difficult.

Advantages and disadvantages of lowering SOL3 Phase

One of the best ways to farm Echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

While it may seem contradictory, lowering SOL3 Phases has a perk to exploit. Here is a list of advantages you can reap in Wuthering Waves:

Easy Echoes farming

Allow low Union Level friends to enter your world

The rarity and drop rate of Echoes are solely based on your Data Bank level and are unaffected by the world level. By lowering the world level, enemies will have less HP making it easier to farm a ton of them quickly. In addition, any friends who have lower Union Levels can also join your world in co-op sessions.

Low SOL3 levels reduce monster drops and rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some disadvantages to lowering SOL3 levels:

Decreases the drop rate of higher rarity materials

Reduces rewards from killing enemies.

Wait 12 hours to reset SOL3 Phase

As shown above, you take a huge dip in material drops and shell credit rewards from defeating enemies. Some content that requires Wavesplates to obtain rewards will also drop low rarity or fewer materials in lower levels. As mentioned earlier, you must wait 12 hours before resetting the SOL3 Phase level in Wuthering Waves. Thus, you should consume all of their Waveplates before lowering the SOL3 level.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback