Best Taoqi build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Taoqi in Wuthering Waves might appear as a complicated character at a glance, but she is indeed a lot simpler to build and play. Her primary role is to shield allies, protecting them from harm's way, although the barriers don't have much use against powerful bosses. To compensate for her shortcomings, Kuro Games has given her the ability to parry enemies, countering the damage that can otherwise be fatal.

Here is a guide detailing the requirements of the best Taoqi build in Wuthering Waves.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Taoqi build in Wuthering Waves

Taoqi might not be a beginner character in Wuthering Waves, but she has a neat set of abilities backed by a hybrid playstyle that reigns supreme during combat. Refer to the next section to build her right.

Best Echoes for Taoqi in Wuthering Waves

Moonlit Clouds (Impermanence Heron):

Use Impermanence Heron as the main Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Foremost, look out for Echoes with Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect. Stack two pieces of this set to get 10% Energy Regeneration. The five-piece bonus increases the ATK of the next Resonator by 22.5% following the wielder’s Outro Skill. This essentially boosts her support potential, making her a versatile unit for any team.

Use the Impermanence Heron as the primary Echo as it deals Havoc DMG while generating Resonance Energy for the current character. Similar to the Sonata Effect, this entity also increases the next Resonator’s damage after the wielder’s Outro Skill.

Best weapons for Taoqi in Wuthering Waves

Choose between Dauntless Evernight and Broadblade41 to build Taoqi. (Image via Kuro Games)

Dauntless Evernight:

Taoqi has access to a few good Broadblades. Among them, the Dauntless Evernight is the most prominent pick.

For starters, it rolls with a high DEF sub stat, which helps scale her abilities. The passive from the weapon also grants 8% ATK and 15% DEF when the wielder’s Intro Skill is released. Consider stacking multiple copies of Dauntless Evernight to increase the effect, which in turn will improve Taoqi’s combat prowess.

Broadblade41:

Alternatively, you can use Broadblade41, as it features Energy Regeneration as the secondary stat. The passive of this weapon increases the equipping Resonator’s ATK by 12% when their HP is above 80%.

It also triggers a restorative effect for dealing Basic or Heavy ATK DMG when their health drops below 40%. This will help out Taoqi quite a bit if you are using her in Wuthering Wave’s co-op mode.

Best Taoqi team comps for Wuthering Waves

Taoqi team members (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are some of the best team compositions for Taoqi:

Taoqi + Calcharo + Yinlin

Taoqi + Jiyan + Mortefi

Taoqi + Encore + Yinlin

Being an accessible support Resonator in the game, Taoqi can basically fit into any team as long as there is a DPS available for the heavy lifting. Make sure to occasionally switch over to receive shields and perhaps use her parry to counter attacks from powerful foes.

Taoqi skill priority for Wuthering Waves

Taoqi skills (Image via Kuro Games)

The best Taoqi build requires a proper skill priority. So make sure to level up the abilities in the order specified below.

Forte Circuit> Resonance Skill> Resonance Liberation> Intro Skill> Basic ATK

Maximizing the Forte Circuit should be the priority for Taoqi, as it increases her shield strength and parry damage. The Resonance Skill, on the other hand, provides additional DEF, which further increases her Resonance Liberation damage.

