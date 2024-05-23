Best Aalto build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Aalto in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star Aero Resonator. He is one of the few gunslingers in the game and has an interesting kit that allows him to deal a decent amount of damage while also providing utility to the team. Aalto can buff his teammate’s Aero DMG and use taunts on enemies. Overall, he is a decent unit and can be a good Aero DPS option.

Here is a simple guide on how to build Aalto in Wuthering Waves. This will include his best Echo set, stats, weapons, team comps, and Forte priorities.

Best build for Aalto in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Aalto

1) Sierra Gale

Sierra Gale (Image via Kuro Games)

Sierra Gale is the best Echoes option for Aalto in Wuthering Waves. The complete 5-pc set can provide up to 40% Aero DMG Bonus to the character for 15 seconds after using the Intro Skill, which is pretty huge.

2) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is another good option for Aalto as a buffer unit. Its 2-pc set bonus increases the Energy Regen by 10% and the 5-pc set buffs the ATK of the next Resonator to take the field by 22.%.

3) 2-pc Sierra Gale + 2-pc Lingering Tunes

Sierra Gale and Lingering Tunes (Image via Lingering Tunes)

Alternatively, you can use a 2-pc + 2-pc combo of Sierra Gale and Lingering Tunes if you don’t have a proper 5-pc set of the previous entries. The combo will provide 10% Aero DMG and ATK bonuses to Aalto. Furthermore, you can use one off-piece Echo with good stats.

Prioritize the following stats while farming the Echo set for Aalto:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Aero DMG or Energy

COST1: ATK%

For the Echo sub-stats, you can focus on the following:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG ATK% Energy Skill DMG or Liberation DMG

Echo ability

Feillian Beringal

Feillian Beringal is the best lead Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Feillian Beringal is the best lead Echo for a main DPS Aalto. The Echo skill has multiple effects that deal Aero DMG to enemies. Furthermore, after the Echo transformation is undone, the unit receives an Aero DMG and Heavy ATK DMG bonus.

Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron is a good alternative (Image via Kuro Games)

Impermanence Heron is the best alternative to Feillian Beringal for Aalto in Wuthering Waves. Using the skill can restore 10 Resonance Energy and buff the next Resonator’s DMG for 12 seconds.

Aalto skill priority

Prioritize Aalto's skills in the following order:

Resonance Liberation > Resonance Skill > Forte Circuit > Intro Skill > Basic ATK

Best weapons for Aalto

1) Static Mist

Static Mist (Image via Kuro Games)

Static Mist is a 5-star Pistol that can be obtained from the standard weapon banner in Wuthering Waves. It has a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus second stat. In addition, the Pistol’s passive provides Energy Regen and buffs the ATK of the next character to enter the field.

2) Cadenza

Cadenza (Image via Kuro Games)

Cadenza is a good 4-star Pistol for a support buffer Aalto build. It has a huge Energy Regen bonus second stat and the weapon's passive restores a decent amount of Concerto Energy after the wielder uses the Resonance Skill.

3) Novaburst

Novaburst (Image via Kuro Games)

Novaburst is a good 4-star Pistol. It provides a lot of ATK bonuses from its second stat and passive, making it an amazing option for Aalto.

Best teams for Aalto

Jiyan, Aalto, and Baizhi (Image via Kuro Games)

Below are some of Aalto’s best team comps:

Aalto + Sanhua + Taoqi

Jiyan + Aalto + Jianxin

Jiyan + Aalto + Baizhi

Do note that Wuthering Waves is still new so Aalto’s best team options are subject to change with future updates.

