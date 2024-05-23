Best Aalto build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Aalto in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star Aero Resonator. He is one of the few gunslingers in the game and has an interesting kit that allows him to deal a decent amount of damage while also providing utility to the team. Aalto can buff his teammate’s Aero DMG and use taunts on enemies. Overall, he is a decent unit and can be a good Aero DPS option.
Here is a simple guide on how to build Aalto in Wuthering Waves. This will include his best Echo set, stats, weapons, team comps, and Forte priorities.
Best build for Aalto in Wuthering Waves
Best Echoes for Aalto
1) Sierra Gale
Sierra Gale is the best Echoes option for Aalto in Wuthering Waves. The complete 5-pc set can provide up to 40% Aero DMG Bonus to the character for 15 seconds after using the Intro Skill, which is pretty huge.
2) Moonlit Clouds
Moonlit Clouds is another good option for Aalto as a buffer unit. Its 2-pc set bonus increases the Energy Regen by 10% and the 5-pc set buffs the ATK of the next Resonator to take the field by 22.%.
3) 2-pc Sierra Gale + 2-pc Lingering Tunes
Alternatively, you can use a 2-pc + 2-pc combo of Sierra Gale and Lingering Tunes if you don’t have a proper 5-pc set of the previous entries. The combo will provide 10% Aero DMG and ATK bonuses to Aalto. Furthermore, you can use one off-piece Echo with good stats.
Prioritize the following stats while farming the Echo set for Aalto:
- COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- COST3: Aero DMG or Energy
- COST1: ATK%
- COST1: ATK%
For the Echo sub-stats, you can focus on the following:
- Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- ATK%
- Energy
- Skill DMG or Liberation DMG
Echo ability
Feillian Beringal
Feillian Beringal is the best lead Echo for a main DPS Aalto. The Echo skill has multiple effects that deal Aero DMG to enemies. Furthermore, after the Echo transformation is undone, the unit receives an Aero DMG and Heavy ATK DMG bonus.
Impermanence Heron
Impermanence Heron is the best alternative to Feillian Beringal for Aalto in Wuthering Waves. Using the skill can restore 10 Resonance Energy and buff the next Resonator’s DMG for 12 seconds.
Aalto skill priority
Prioritize Aalto's skills in the following order:
- Resonance Liberation > Resonance Skill > Forte Circuit > Intro Skill > Basic ATK
Best weapons for Aalto
1) Static Mist
Static Mist is a 5-star Pistol that can be obtained from the standard weapon banner in Wuthering Waves. It has a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus second stat. In addition, the Pistol’s passive provides Energy Regen and buffs the ATK of the next character to enter the field.
2) Cadenza
Cadenza is a good 4-star Pistol for a support buffer Aalto build. It has a huge Energy Regen bonus second stat and the weapon's passive restores a decent amount of Concerto Energy after the wielder uses the Resonance Skill.
3) Novaburst
Novaburst is a good 4-star Pistol. It provides a lot of ATK bonuses from its second stat and passive, making it an amazing option for Aalto.
Best teams for Aalto
Below are some of Aalto’s best team comps:
- Aalto + Sanhua + Taoqi
- Jiyan + Aalto + Jianxin
- Jiyan + Aalto + Baizhi
Do note that Wuthering Waves is still new so Aalto’s best team options are subject to change with future updates.
