What to do with Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves

Sonance Caskets are collectibles in Wuthering Waves that can be found in every region of the game. They take on the shape of a golden cube and are typically found in well-hidden or elevated areas. Collecting Sonance Caskets requires a good eye for exploration, among other things. It also provides a lot of benefits in terms of obtaining resources through a certain NPC.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves, including their usage and the rewards that can be collected in exchange for them.

How to use Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves

Trade Sonance Caskets with the Relic Merchant (Image via Kuro Games)

Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves can be traded to obtain rewards such as Asterites, Energy Cores, Resonance Potions, ascension material for the Rover, and more. You can even get Lustrous Tides and Wavebands for the Rover's Hydro and Spectro elements. To achieve this, teleport to the resonance beacon that you can find by going upwards from the resonance nexus in Jinzhou.

Glide to the left until you see a man with a hat along with a tiny robot. This is the Relic Merchant Chenpi. You can trade a set number of Sonance Caskets that will increase the more you give him. A total of 10 levels currently exist and 115 Sonance Caskets can be delivered to him.

All Sonance Casket rewards in Wuthering Waves

Reward interface for Sonance Caskets (Image via Wuthering Waves)

Listed below are all the rewards you can get from delivering Sonance Casket to the Relic Merchant:

Level 1 - requires 1 Sonance Casket

Astrite x50

Lustrous Tide x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10000

Level 2 - requires 3 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x50

Lustrous Tide x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10000

Level 3 - requires 6 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x50

Mysterious Code x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10000

Level 4 - requires 9 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x50

Wuthercake Recipe x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10000

Level 5 - requires 12 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x100

Rover's Waveband (Spectro) x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x3

Advanced Energy Core x3

Shell Credit x20000

Level 6 - requires 12 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x50

Lustrous Tide x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10000

Level 7 - requires 16 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x50

Mysterious Code x1

Advanced Resonance Potion x2

Advanced Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x10000

Level 8 - requires 16 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x100

Rover's Waveband (Havoc) x1

Premium Resonance Potion x3

Premium Energy Core x3

Shell Credit x30000

Level 9 - requires 20 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x50

Mysterious Code x1

Premium Resonance Potion x2

Premium Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x20000

Level 10 - requires 20 Sonance Caskets

Astrite x50

Crispy Squab Recipe x1

Premium Resonance Potion x2

Premium Energy Core x2

Shell Credit x20000

