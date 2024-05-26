What to do with Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves

Sonance Caskets are collectibles in Wuthering Waves that can be found in every region of the game. They take on the shape of a golden cube and are typically found in well-hidden or elevated areas. Collecting Sonance Caskets requires a good eye for exploration, among other things. It also provides a lot of benefits in terms of obtaining resources through a certain NPC.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves, including their usage and the rewards that can be collected in exchange for them.

How to use Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves

Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves can be traded to obtain rewards such as Asterites, Energy Cores, Resonance Potions, ascension material for the Rover, and more. You can even get Lustrous Tides and Wavebands for the Rover's Hydro and Spectro elements. To achieve this, teleport to the resonance beacon that you can find by going upwards from the resonance nexus in Jinzhou.

Glide to the left until you see a man with a hat along with a tiny robot. This is the Relic Merchant Chenpi. You can trade a set number of Sonance Caskets that will increase the more you give him. A total of 10 levels currently exist and 115 Sonance Caskets can be delivered to him.

All Sonance Casket rewards in Wuthering Waves

Listed below are all the rewards you can get from delivering Sonance Casket to the Relic Merchant:

Level 1 - requires 1 Sonance Casket

  • Astrite x50
  • Lustrous Tide x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10000

Level 2 - requires 3 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x50
  • Lustrous Tide x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10000

Level 3 - requires 6 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x50
  • Mysterious Code x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10000

Level 4 - requires 9 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x50
  • Wuthercake Recipe x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10000

Level 5 - requires 12 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x100
  • Rover's Waveband (Spectro) x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x3
  • Advanced Energy Core x3
  • Shell Credit x20000

Level 6 - requires 12 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x50
  • Lustrous Tide x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10000

Level 7 - requires 16 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x50
  • Mysterious Code x1
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x2
  • Advanced Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x10000

Level 8 - requires 16 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x100
  • Rover's Waveband (Havoc) x1
  • Premium Resonance Potion x3
  • Premium Energy Core x3
  • Shell Credit x30000

Level 9 - requires 20 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x50
  • Mysterious Code x1
  • Premium Resonance Potion x2
  • Premium Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x20000

Level 10 - requires 20 Sonance Caskets

  • Astrite x50
  • Crispy Squab Recipe x1
  • Premium Resonance Potion x2
  • Premium Energy Core x2
  • Shell Credit x20000

