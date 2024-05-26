Wuthering Waves Messenger quest guide

Exploration is one of the most rewarding aspects of Wuthering Waves, as it features an intricate world where Rovers have much to grind. For instance, they can roam around the Solaris-3, gathering various resources or seeking side quests. Completing the latter will reward some Astrite and might unveil the backstory of the NPCs, which is easy to overlook.

The Messenger is one of the many side quests available in the overworld, and it is surprisingly short. However, you might find it difficult to locate the mission in the vast terrain, especially when the associated characters are working in a mine underground.

So, buckle up, as this guide will discuss everything there is to know to initiate and complete the Messenger quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Messenger quest location

Location of the Messenger quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Completing missions is one way to level up in Wuthering Waves, so you must also keep the Messenger quest on your itinerary. You can initiate it by interacting with an NPC in Wenye Beach, located south of Solaris-3, sandwiched between Dim Forest and Whining Aix’s Mire.

To reach the exact location, teleport to the Resonance Beacon directly east of Feilian Beringal’s spawn. This teleporter also overlooks a small research camp. Walk towards the structure to come across a ruin.

Drop down the pit and follow the available path to meet Chuyi. Talk to the NPC to initiate the Messenger quest.

How to complete the Messenger quest in Wuthering Waves

Deliver a data chip to Lazing Around Researcher to complete the Messenger quest (Image via Kuro Games)

The messenger quest in Wuthering Waves is quite short, and it will take you a couple of minutes to complete. All you have to do is talk to Chuyi, and he will request that you deliver a data chip to the researcher above the ground. You might as well give some attention to the canine beside him, as the game features a few different interactions with tamed animals.

Now, climb back to the camp and talk to the “Lazing Around Researcher.” Scroll through the dialogues and hand over the data chip to conclude the side quest.

Listed below are the completion rewards for the mission:

100x Union EXP

10x Astrite

6000x Shell Credits

While these resources aren't a lot, the EXP will help you out quite a bit in the early phases of the game.

That should be all about the Messenger quest.

