Wuthering Waves Listen to Animals' Words quest series guide

Listen to Animals' Words in Wuthering Waves is a series of Side Quests where you meet a researcher and try to communicate with different animals, such as a cat, rabbit, and dog using a device called the Animal Language Translation Module. You will use this device to decipher what these creatures are saying. Note that the second part of the series unlocks 24 hours (real-time) after completing the first part. Similarly, the third part unlocks 24 hours after completing the second.

You can obtain several in-game rewards by completing the Listen to Animals' Words Side Quest series in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Listen to Animals' Words: Translation of Cat language

Translation of Cat Language location (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Nexus in Jinzhou city and head northeast to find a nameless researcher next to a cat. Interact with her to start the Listen to Animals' Words Translation of Cat Language Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Trending

Make Milky Fish Soup

Make Milky Fish Soup (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to Panhua's restaurant and make the Milky Fish Soup. The ingredients required to make this dish are:

Perilla x1

Angelica x1

Fish x1

You only need one serving of Milky Fish Soup.

Deliver Milky Fish Soup to Xuanyin

Deliver the Milky Fish Soup (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you have made the Milky Fish Soup, return to Xuanyin's place and feed the cat. The quest will end after a brief exchange between you and the researcher and you will be rewarded with the following:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Medium Energy Core x1

Medium Resonance Potion x2

Shell Credit x6000

Wait 24 hours after completing the Translation of Cat Language to unlock the next part of the Listen to Animals' Words series.

Also read: Wuthering Waves quest list

Wuthering Waves Listen of Animals' Words: Translation of Rabbit's Language

Translation of Rabbit Language location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can start the second part of the Listen to Animals' Words series titled Translation of Rabbit Language by talking to Xuanyin slightly north of the main Jinzhou city.

Deliver a Pearl Leaf to Xuanyin

Pearl Leaf can be bought from Shifang Pharmacy (Image via Kuro Games)

This time, Xuanyin will ask you to bring her a Pearl Leaf. If you don't have this item, you can obtain it from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.

Shifang Pharmacy location (Image via Kuro Games)

After a brief cutscene, the quest will end and you will get the following rewards:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Medium Energy Core x1

Medium Resonance Potion x2

Shell Credit x6,000

Once you have completed Translation of Rabbit Language, wait 24 hours in real time to unlock the third part of the series.

Also read: Wuthering Waves all Resonance Beacon locations

Wuthering Waves Listen to Animals' Words: Translation of Dog Language

Translation of Dog Language location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find Xuanyin near the bridge located south of Jinzhou city. Talk to her to start the Translation of Dog Language quest, which is also the final part of the series.

Find the traces of puppies with Sensor

Use the Sensor to find the puppies (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Sensor to look for the puppies and follow the navigation. Doing so will take you to several puppies in the middle of the city and trigger a brief cutscene. Then, talk to Xuanyin one last time to conclude the quest. You will receive the following rewards for completing the series:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Medium Energy Core x1

Medium Resonance Potion 2

Shell Credit x6000

Wuthering Waves Listen to Animals' Words: Translation of Fish's Language

Translation of Fish's Language location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find Xuanyin by the river south of Stone Pile Plain to start the Translation of Fish's Language quest. Unlike the previous parts of the series, you only have to talk to the researcher a couple of times to complete the quest and get the following rewards:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Medium Energy Core x1

Medium Resonance Potion 2

Shell Credit x6000

Wuthering Waves Listen to Animals' Words: Translation of Frog's Language

Translation of Frog's Language location (Image via Kuro Games)

Meet Xuanyin near the lake southwest of Jinzhou city to start the Translation of Frog's Language. Similar to the previous entry, you only need to interact with the researcher to complete the quest. Here are your rewards for completing Translation of Frog's Language:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Medium Energy Core x1

Medium Resonance Potion 2

Shell Credit x6000

Now wait 24 hours to unlock the next part.

Also read: A Quest of Wits I, II, and III guide

Wuthering Waves Listen to Animals' Words: Translation of Bird's Language

Translation of Bird's Language (Image via Kuro Games)

Translation of Bird's Language can be started by talking to Xuanyin at Port Gunchao.

Deliver a Star Flake to Xuanyin

Make a Star Flakes and give it to Xuanyin (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to Panhua's restaurant to purchase the recipe for Star Flakes and cook it. Once that is done, return to Xuanyin and serve her the dish. This will conclude the Translation of Bird's Language and you will receive the following rewards:

Astrite x10

Union EXP x20

Medium Energy Core x1

Medium Resonance Potion 2

Shell Credit x6000

Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback