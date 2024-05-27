Wood-textured Shard in Wuthering Waves: How to get, use, and exchange rewards

Wood-textured Shard in Wuthering Waves is an in-game currency type item that can used to exchange items from the Souvenir Shop in Jinzhou. This shop offers several valuable rewards, which include Lustruous Tide, Advanced Sealed Tubes, food recipes, and more. Some players might not know where or how to obtain the Wood-textured Shard since the item description doesn't mention the exact source.

This article will guide you on how to obtain the Wood-textured Shard and where to use it to receive the rewards in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: How to get Wood-textured Shard

Wood-textured Shards are special drops found in the Huanglong region in Wuthering Waves. You can easily obtain them by opening Supply Chests and collecting Tidal Heritages while exploring the world.

Do note that each Supply Chest and Tidal Heritage offers a small amount of Wood-textured Shards. Therefore, collecting all of them may take a while.

Where to use Wood-textured Shard

Once you have collected enough Wood-textured Shards, you can go to the Souvenir Shop in the main Jinzhou city. To get here, teleport to the Resonance Beacon southeast of the Relic Merchant and head to the lower floor. You can also see a gift icon on the map, showing the location of the Souvenir Shop.

Here's a list of all the items that can be obtained from the Souvenir Shop in Wuthering Waves:

Lustruous Tide (x5) - Cost 50

Advanced Resonance Potion (x30) - Cost 6

Advanced Energy Core (x30) - Cost 6

Advanced Sealed Tube (x30) - Cost 6

Premium Tuner (x25) - Cost 20

Perilla Salad Recipe (x1) - Cost 5

Aureate Fried Rice Recipe (x1) - Cost 10

Food Ration Bar Recipe (x1) - Cost 10

Edodes Recipe (x1) - Cost 10

Xi Ling Tea Recipe (x1) - Cost 10

Caltrop Soup Recipe (x1) - Cost 15

Inert Metallic Drip (x20) - Cost 2

Impure Phlogiston (x20) - Cost 2

Waveworn Residue (x20) - Cost 2

Lento Helix (x20) - Cost 2

Cadence Seed (x20) - Cost 2

8000 Shell Credit (x20) - Cost 6

1000 Shell Credit (Unlimited) - Cost 2

You can obtain a lot of valuable materials from the Souvenir Shop, including Character level-up materials and Lustrous Tides for free pulls.

