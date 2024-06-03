Wuthering Waves Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories quest guide

Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories in Wuthering Waves is one of the short Tutorial Quests, which explains how cooking works in this game. During the quest, you will meet Panhua at her restaurant who wants to cook a dish for her crying customer but has run out of a core ingredient and you agree to help her find the item. You can unlock two new in-game recipes and obtain 20 Astrite rewards by completing this quest.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to complete the Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Honorary Chest: Taste of Memories quest location and guide

Go to Panhua's restaurant to start the quest. (Image via Kuro Games)

You can start the Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories Tutorial Quest at Panhua's restaurant, located east of the Resonance Nexus in Jinzhou City. Approaching the restaurant will automatically trigger the quest. You will find Panhua trying to comfort a girl who is crying because she can't eat the dish she wants as one of the core ingredients is out of stock.

Purchase the ingredients Panhua needs

Buy the ingredients from Mahe. (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you're done talking to Panhua, head to Mahe's grocery store to purchase the ingredients needed for the dish. Follow the quest navigation if you don't know the store's location.

Deliver the ingredients to Panhua

Return to Panhua's restaurant and give her the ingredients. (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to Panhua's restaurant and deliver the ingredients for the dish. This will trigger a brief cutscene and the chef will offer you to use the cooking pot whenever you want in exchange for the help. This will also conclude the Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories Tutorial Quest in Wuthering Waves and you will receive the following rewards for completing the mission:

Astrite x20

Union EXP x150

Helmet Flatbread Recipe x1

Angelica Tea Recipe x1

Shell Credit x20,000

On top of free Astrite rewards, you can unlock two new recipes by completing this quest.

Call from Chixia to unlock the sequel quest. (Image via Kuro Games)

On a related note, you will get a call from Chixia as soon as you complete the Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories quest. This will also unlock the sequel Side Quest titled A Taste of Everything in Wuthering Waves. Completing this will also give you 20 Astrites and other in-game rewards.

