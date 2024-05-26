Wuthering Waves No Response Tonight quest guide

Kuro Games has tucked away quite a few neat side quests in Wuthering Waves, including one titled, 'No Response Tonight'. This mission requires you to find various parts of a worn-out robot, which requires some hardcore investigating on the player's part. Moreover, you can initiate the entire loop only after interacting with a Broken Radio, which is hard to spot unless you know its exact location.

This guide will help you locate and complete the No Response Tonight quest.

Wuthering Waves No Response Tonight quest location

No Response Tonight quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

Completing missions is one of the fastest ways to level up in Wuthering Waves. Such is the case with the No Response Tonight quest as well. You can initiate this mission by interacting with a Broken Radio, which can be found in the Dim Forest area.

You can access it from the Resonance Beacon located directly north of Violet Banyan. Teleport to spot the camp with a dysfunctional robot. The device should be lying next to it, highlighted by a yellow glow.

How to complete No Response Tonight quest in Wuthering Waves

Interact with the Broken Radio to initiate the No Response Tonight quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you initiate the No Response Tonight quest in Wuthering Waves, your first step would be to investigate the robot, only to learn that it is missing a few components to function. Now, you will be tasked with inquiring about the surroundings.

Equip the Sensor from inventory and use it to detect some Excarats traces. Upon doing so, a couple of objective markers will appear on the screen.

Find the spare part

Follow the trail of Gemberry leading to Settle Range. You will encounter a cluster of rodents near the rocks. Fend them off and dig the marked area to obtain the Robot Spare Part.

Find the power supply pack

Now, hack the device on the camp and head to the northwest marker to encounter a group of enemies. Defeat them to collect the motor and battery pack. Pick up the Strange Flyer from the table as well, which is an invitation for the Shooting Party side quest.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Celestial Light Echo locations

Wuthering Waves Shooting Party quest guide

Talk to Cunning Exile Leader to launch the shooting party (Image via Kuro Games)

The Shooting Party side quest merges with the ongoing mission. Here is its walkthrough:

Head to the blue marker, which will lead you to a camp.

Sit on the chair and wait for the suspicious shooting party to commence.

Once the NPC appears in the camp, talk to Cunning Exile Leader

Hand over some Shell Credit to participate in the shooting challenge.

Equip a Pistol wielder for this one and knock down the targets.

Keep increasing the difficulty until it becomes impossible to aim.

Confront the Leader and defeat him to unlock the premium chest, which contains the Robot Engine.

Take all your resources to the first camp and repair the robot to complete the No Response Tonight quest. You might also be interested in Wuthering Waves free 5-star Resonator compensation.

