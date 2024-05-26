Wuthering Waves Celestial Light Echo locations and farming route

Wuthering Waves is the newest action-adventure RPG from Kuro Games and is now available worldwide. Players control in-game characters, called Resonators, to explore the vast open world and engage in the gameplay. Each Resonator's powers can further be buffed by using Echoes, which are akin to the artifact system of Genshin Impact, and provide them stats and set bonuses called Sonata Effects. For characters with the Spectro attribute, you will want to farm Celestial Light Echoes.

This article will guide you to the locations of 3-Cost Echoes that can trigger the Celestial Light Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Celestial Light Echo locations guide

The Celestial Light Sonata effect in Wuthering Waves can be helpful for Resonators from the Spectro attribute, like Rover. It provides them with the following advantages:

2 set : Spectro DMG +10%.

: Spectro DMG +10%. 5 set: Spectro DMG +30% for 15s after releasing Intro Skill.

Like other 3-Cost Echoes, you must defeat certain Elite enemies to acquire Celestial Light Echoes. Here are the ones to target:

Cyan-Feathered Heron

Rocksteady Guardian

Autopuppet Scout

As of this writing, you can encounter three Cyan-Feathered Herons, four Rocksteady Guardians, and six Autopuppet Scouts at various locations. The section below will mark all of their spawn points.

1) Cyan-Feathered Heron

In Wuthering Waves, Cyan-Feathered Heron is an Aero attribute enemy that drops 3-Cost Echoes for Celestial Light and Sierra Gale. There are three of them that spawn at different locations in the game.

Cyan-Feathered Heron location 1 (Image via appsample interactive map)

You can encounter two Cyan-Feathered Herons in the northeast and southeast of the Port City of Guixu at the location marked on the map above. By teleporting to the Resonance beacons nearby, you can easily reach the spawn points.

Cyan-Feathered Heron location 2 (Image via appsample interactive map)

Another Heron can be found south of the Whining Aix's Mire, at the location marked on the map above.

2) Rocksteady Guardian

Rocksteady Guardians are Spectro attribute enemies in Wuthering Waves that drop 3-Cost Echoes for Celestial Light and Rejuvenating Glow. There are four of them spawning across the map.

Rocksteady Guardians location 1 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The first Rocksteady Guardian can be challenged south of Desorock Highland, as shown on the map above. You can reach the location via the nearby Resonance Nexus.

Rocksteady Guardians location 2 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The second one can be found in the area westward of Jinzhou City and can be reached via the Resonance Beacon north of it. Meanwhile, the third one spawns on the northern edge of the Port City of Guixu, as displayed on the map.

Rocksteady Guardians location 3 (Image via appsample interactive map)

Lastly, the fourth Rocksteady Guardian can be encountered southeast of Dim Forest.

3) Autopuppet Scout

Autopuppet Scouts are Glacio attribute enemies that drop 3-Cost Echoes for Celestial Light and Freezing Frost. A total of six spawn in the open world.

Autopuppet Scouts location 1 (Image via appsample interactive map)

You can find three Autopuppet Scouts in the western, southwestern, and southern directions of the Port City of Guixu. Their locations are marked on the above map.

Autopuppet Scouts location 2 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The fourth one is located by the eastern cliffs of the Whining Aix's Mire region. Whereas the fifth and sixth Autopuppet Scouts are on the north and east of Central Plains beside a Resonance Nexus and a Resonance Beacon, as shown in the image below.

Autopuppet Scouts location 3 (Image via appsample interactive map)

