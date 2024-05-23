Rover is the lead character of Wuthering Waves who is expected to be capable of using multiple in-game attributes. At the beginning of the title, the 5-star unit will be able to use the Spectro attribute and will wield a sword as his preferred weapon. This version of MC is adept at dealing considerable quick swap damage to enemies via his Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation.
For players hoping to build the 5-star character, this article lists all the ascension materials required for Rover in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Rover ascension materials
To level up Rover to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, players will need the following ascension materials:
Let's take a look at the total amounts of all resources needed for Rover's ascension:
- 60x Pecok Flowers
- 29x LF Whisperin Core
- 40x MF Whisperin Core
- 52x HF Whisperin Core
- 61x FF Whisperin Core
- 5x Mysterious Code
- 25x Inert Metallic Drip
- 28x Reactive Metallic Drip
- 55x Polarized Metallic Drip
- 67x Heterized Metallic Drip
- 26x Unending Destruction
- 2,200,000 Shell Credits
Wuthering Waves Rover ascension material farming route and locations
Pecok Flowers
Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves are among the ascension materials needed for Rover and can be west of Central Plains in the Taoyuan Ville region. The interactive map above showcases the general spawn points of these flowers in Wuthering Waves.
In order to farm these materials, it is recommended to unlock all Resonance Beacons in the vicinity.
LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core
Players can collect the Whisperin Cores of different rarities by defeating Tacet Discords in the open world. Furthermore, cores of higher rarities can be synthesized if needed.
Mysterious Code
Information about this particular item will be added soon.
Inert/Reactive/Polarized/Heterized Metallic Drip
Metallic Drips are ascension and skill level-up items that can be found in various rarities. Players will need to obtain these items from the Forgery challenges to upgrade Rover in the game.
Unending Destruction
Unending Destruction is an in-game material that can only be obtained by completing the Scar challenge. However, players should note that you will first have to progress in the main story before you can engage in it.
