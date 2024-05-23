Rover is the lead character of Wuthering Waves who is expected to be capable of using multiple in-game attributes. At the beginning of the title, the 5-star unit will be able to use the Spectro attribute and will wield a sword as his preferred weapon. This version of MC is adept at dealing considerable quick swap damage to enemies via his Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation.

For players hoping to build the 5-star character, this article lists all the ascension materials required for Rover in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Rover ascension materials

To level up Rover to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, players will need the following ascension materials:

Rank Materials Required Shell Credits Rank 1 (Level 20) 4x LF Whisperin Core 5000 Rank 2 (Level 40) 4x MF Whisperin Core, 1x Mysterious Code, 4x Pecok Flower 10,000 Rank 3 (Level 50) 8x MF Whisperin Core, 1x Mysterious Code, 8x Pecok Flower 15,000 Rank 4 (Level 60) 4x HF Whisperin Core, 1x Mysterious Code, 12x Pecok Flower 20,000 Rank 5 (Level 70) 8x HF Whisperin Core, 1x Mysterious Code, 16x Pecok Flower 40,000 Rank 6 (Level 80) 4x FF Whisperin Core, 1x Mysterious Code, 20x Pecok Flower 80,000

Let's take a look at the total amounts of all resources needed for Rover's ascension:

60x Pecok Flowers

29x LF Whisperin Core

40x MF Whisperin Core

52x HF Whisperin Core

61x FF Whisperin Core

5x Mysterious Code

25x Inert Metallic Drip

28x Reactive Metallic Drip

55x Polarized Metallic Drip

67x Heterized Metallic Drip

26x Unending Destruction

2,200,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Rover ascension material farming route and locations

Pecok Flowers

Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves are among the ascension materials needed for Rover and can be west of Central Plains in the Taoyuan Ville region. The interactive map above showcases the general spawn points of these flowers in Wuthering Waves.

In order to farm these materials, it is recommended to unlock all Resonance Beacons in the vicinity.

LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core

Whisperin Core, as seen in-game (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can collect the Whisperin Cores of different rarities by defeating Tacet Discords in the open world. Furthermore, cores of higher rarities can be synthesized if needed.

Mysterious Code

Information about this particular item will be added soon.

Inert/Reactive/Polarized/Heterized Metallic Drip

Metallic Drips (Image via Kuro Games)

Metallic Drips are ascension and skill level-up items that can be found in various rarities. Players will need to obtain these items from the Forgery challenges to upgrade Rover in the game.

Unending Destruction

Unending Destruction is an in-game material that can only be obtained by completing the Scar challenge. However, players should note that you will first have to progress in the main story before you can engage in it.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

