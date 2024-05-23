Wuthering Waves Void Thunder Echo locations and farming route

Wuthering Waves is the latest action adventure RPG from Kuro Games in which players control powerful in-game characters referred to as Resonators. These Resonators engage in the gameplay and wield the power of one of the six attributes. The strength of these entities can be increased by upgrading their level and skills, and equipping them with suitable weapons and Echoes.

Echoes in Wuthering Waves are similar to the artifacts in Genshin Impact. By equipping them to your Resonators, you can increase their stats and provide them with set bonuses called Sonata Effects.

If you are looking for Echoes of 3-Cost which are capable of triggering the Void Thunder Sonata Effects, this article will guide you to their locations in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Void Thunder Echo locations guide

In Wuthering Waves, the Void Thunder Sonanta effect is quite beneficial for Resonators from the Electro attribute. It provides them with the following buffs:

2 set : Aero damage increased by 10%.

: Aero damage increased by 10%. 5 set: When using the Intro Skill, Aero damage is increased by 30%, lasting 15 seconds.

Similar to other 3-Cost Echoes, you have to defeat certain Elite enemies to gather Sierra Gale Echoes. Here are the ones to target:

Violet-Feathered Heron

Flautist

As of this writing, you can challenge three Cyan-Feathered Herons and seven Flautists at different locations in the game. The next section will mark all of their spawn points.

Also read: Molten Rift Echo locations and farming route

1) Violet-Feathered Heron

Violet-Feathered Heron is an Electro attribute enemy in Wuthering Waves that drops 3-Cost Echoes for Void Thunder and Molten Rift. You can challenge three of them at various locations.

Violet-Feathered Heron location 1 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The first Violet-Feathered Heron can be encountered east of Desorock Highland at the location marked on the map above. You can quickly teleport to the Resonance Beacon nearby to reach the spot.

Violet-Feathered Heron location 2 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The second spawn point is south of the Port City of Guixu, near the coast as shown on the map above.

Violet-Feathered Heron location 3 (Image via appsample interactive map)

For the third Violet-Feathered Heron, you must teleport to the Whining Aix's Mire and move towards the north at the location marked on the map.

2) Flautist

Flautist is an Electro attribute enemy in Wuthering Waves that drops 3-Cost Echoes for Void Thunder and Lingering tunes. There are seven of these creatures spawning across the map.

Flautist location 1 (Image via appsample interactive map)

Two Flautists can be found in Desorock Highland, on the eastern side of the crater. One of them can be encountered on the southeastern side of the Tiger's Maw, as shown on the map below.

Flautist location 2 (Image via appsample interactive map)

A single Flautist can be challenged at the marked location in the Port City of Guixu and can be reached by using the Resonance Beacon there, while another one spawns a little bit to the north.

The remaining two creatures are located west of the Dim Forest as shown on the map. You can quickly reach here by using the nearby Resonance Beacon.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback