Wuthering Waves Sierra Gale Echo locations and farming route

Wuthering Waves is a brand-new addition to the action-adventure RPG genre from Kuro Games. It is an open-world title where players use characters called Resonators to engage in gameplay. These Resonators wield the power of one of the six in-game attributes. Additionally, their strengths can further be increased by leveling them and their skills, and equipping the entities with weapons and Echoes.

In Wuthering Waves, Echoes function similarly to the Relics of Honkai Star Rail. These items can be equipped to your Resonators to provide them a meaningful increase in stats and set bonuses called Sonata Effects.

If you are looking for Echoes of 3-Cost which can trigger the Gale Sierra Sonata Effects, this article will guide you to their locations in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Gale Sierra Echo locations guide

The Gale Sierra Sonanta effect in Wuthering Waves is quite beneficial for Resonators from the Aero attribute. It provides them with the following advantages:

2 set : Electro damage increased by 10%.

: Electro damage increased by 10%. 5 set: After using Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill, Electro damage is increased by 15%. This effect can be stacked twice, lasting 15 seconds.

Like other 3-Cost Echoes, you have to defeat certain Elite enemies to acquire Void Thunder Echoes. Here are the ones to target:

Cyan-Feathered Heron

Chaserazor

Hoochief

As of this writing, you can encounter three Cyan-Feathered Herons, four Chaserazors, and six Hoochiefs at various locations in the game. The next section will mark all of their spawn points.

1) Cyan-Feathered Heron

Cyan-Feathered Heron is an Aero attribute enemy in Wuthering Waves that drops 3-Cost Echoes for Sierra Gale and Celestial Light. You can challenge three of them at different locations.

Cyan-Feathered Herons location 1 (Image via appsample interactive map)

Two Cyan-Feathered Herons can be found in the northeast and southeast of the Port City of Guixu at the location marked on the map above. You can quickly reach there by using the Resonance Beacons in proximity.

Cyan-Feathered Herons location 2 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The third one spawns a bit south from the Whining Aix's Mire, at the location marked on the map above.

2) Chaserazor

Chaserazors are an Aero attribute enemy in Wuthering Waves that drops 3-Cost Echoes for Sierra Gale and Moonlight Clouds. Four of these spawn across the in-game map.

Chaserazor location 1 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The first Chaserazor can be encountered on the eastern side of Desorock Highland, as shown on the map above. You will have to use the Resonance Beacon nearby to reach it.

Chaserazor location 2 (Image via appsample interactive map)

The remaining three Chaserazor are located in and around the Port City of Guixu, marked on the map above.

3) Hoochief

Hoochief is an Aero attribute enemy that drops 3-Cost Echoes for Sierra Gale and Rejuvenating Glow. Six of them can be found in the open world.

Hoochief location (Image via appsample interactive map)

The ape-like creatures can be encountered around Dim Forest and there are five of them present in the game at the moment. You can quickly encounter them by using the Resonance Beacons in proximity.

