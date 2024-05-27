Wuthering Waves Restart the radar quest guide

Wuthering Waves has a bucketload of missions filled with exploration and intricate details of the Solaris-3 world. Sometimes, you might also come across an unusual conclusion, like the one featured in Restart the radar quest. It requires you to activate multiple Surveillance Stations across Desorock Highland, while you fend off the monsters obstructing your operations, only to unlock the Perspective Bender domain.

Here is a guide to help you locate and complete the Restart the radar quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Restart the radar quest location

Restart the radar quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Restart the radar quest in Wuthering Waves is tucked away in the Desorock Highland area on the map. You have to interact with the Upset Soldier at the Rearguard Base to initiate the mission. Teleport to the only Resonance Beacon available in the area to access the facility, and you should be able to spot the NPC on top of the stairs.

How to complete the Restart the radar quest in Wuthering Waves

One of the many ways to increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves is by completing missions, so keep the Restart the radar quest in your itinerary. Here are its primary objectives:

Search for the Engineer

Find the Engineer at the top of the tower (Image via Kuro Games)

After talking to the Upset Soldier, head to the marker on the south side of the Rearguard Base and defeat the cluster of enemies that spawn at the location. Climb up the tower and talk to the surviving engineer at the top. Scroll through the dialogues to proceed to the next objective.

Repair the first Surveillance Station

Head to the next marked area and find a way to enter the Surveillance Station. This bit should be easy if you know what to do. Head to the roof of the building and slam on the weak spot with a melee character to break in. Open the door using the adjacent switch to let the NPCs pass through.

Search for Induction Cell

Investigate the dumpsters to find the Induction Cell (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to the second Surveillance Station which does not have an Induction Cell to extract power. So you will be tasked with investigating the nearby Exiles camp. Defeat the enemies in the location and search for the Induction Cell in the dumpsters.

You can find it in the bin next to the stairs. Carry the cell back to the station and connect it to the power hub.

Break the Fissure Ledge

Break the Fissure Ledge to enter the building (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to the third station indicated by the blue marker, to find it blocked by the Fissure Ledge. There should be a Tacetite Fulminate a few inches away that will help you break the blockade. Enter the building and activate the station by putting the Induction Cell in place.

Defeat the monsters outside and return to the Surveillance Station. Let the cutscene play out before heading to the final location.

Restart the radar to activate the Perspective Bender domain (Image via Kuro Games)

This is where you restart the radar, which sends pulses all the way to the Perspective Bender domain, located north of Desorock Highland. You can enter the domain and participate in various challenges to receive some Astrite in Wuthering Waves.

