Wuthering Waves Tacet Discord Hunter quest guide

Tacet Discord Hunter is a short side quest in Wuthering Waves, where you have to interact with a few NPCs in Jinzhou before fighting the Bell-Borne Geochelone boss in the Tolling Stream. You can obtain several in-game freebies by completing this quest, such as Shell Credits, Advanced Energy Core, Advanced Sealed Tube, and Astrite rewards.

This article will guide you on how to start and complete the Tacet Discord Hunter Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Tacet Discord Hunter quest location and guide

Tacet Discord Hunter quest location

Talk to Koko in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

Talk to the Shifang Pharmacy Manager named Koko in Jinzhou to start the Tacet Discord Hunter Side Quest in Wuthering Waves. She will tell you about the material needed to help a patient.

Go to Jinzhou Theater to find Lianfeng, the TD Hunter

Inquire about Lianfeng (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you're done talking to Koko, follow the quest navigation and head to Jinzhou Theater to find three NPCs standing near Uncle Dong. Interact with them and tell her about Koko's commission. You will end up engaging in a pretty long conversation; skip it if you want and proceed with the quest.

Discuss the details of the campaign with Liangfeng and head to the agreed location

Meet Lianfeng at the agreed location (Image via Kuro Games)

After talking to the NPCs, briefly discuss the details with Lianfeng before heading to the agreed location.

Find the operation traces with Sensors and follow them

Use the Sensor to find the traces and follow them (Image via Kuro Games)

Switch the Utility to Sensor and use it to find the operation traces. This will briefly make a single white-ish wave appear on the river. Follow it and keep moving ahead. If the traces disappear, use the Sensor again to make them reappear.

Note that you will encounter some enemies on the way but you can ignore them and keep moving forward.

Follow the toll sound you hear and defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone

Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone (Image via Kuro Games)

As you approach the quest location, you will start hearing bell sounds. Follow it until you find an injured NPC. Finally, challenge the Bell-Borne Geochelone and defeat it. Note that the boss has increased resistance against Glacio so use a damage dealer with another attribute.

Talk to Lianfeng after defeating the Bell-Borne Geochelone to confirm the "Zhongling Zi" you just obtained.

Return to Jinzhou and deliver the "Zhongling Zi" to Koko

Give Zhongling Zi to Koko (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, return to Jinzhou and give the "Zhongling Zi" to Koko to conclude the Tacet Discord Hunter quest. You will receive the following items for completing the quest:

Astrite x40

Union EXP x250

Advanced Energy Core x3

Advanced Sealed Tube x2

Shell Credit x16,000

This concludes the Tacet Discord Hunter quest guide.

