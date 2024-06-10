Wuthering Waves Norfall Barrens Sonance Casket locations

You can find up to 12 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves' Norfall Barrens. This area is initially inaccessible at the start of the game and gets unlocked during Act VI of the main Huanglong storyline. In any case, after unlocking the map, you can collect all the Sonance Caskets and deliver them to the Relic Merchant in the main Jinzhou city.

This article will guide you to the locations of all 12 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves' Norfall Barrens region.

Wuthering Waves: All 12 Sonance Caskets in Norfall Barrens

Sonance Casket #1

The first Sonance Casket is located on the waterfall (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon west of the Norfall Pass and head east to find a slightly hidden waterfall and a big hole in the ground. Jump in to collect the first Sonance Casket in Norfall Barrens.

Sonance Casket #2

Another Sonance Casket near a waterfall (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to the Resonance Beacon west of Norfall Pass and head southeast to find a Sonance Casket near another waterfall.

Sonance Casket #3

There's one above the pointy rock (Image via Kuro Games)

After collecting Sonance Casket #2, keep gliding northeast from your previous location to find a Sonance Casket above the pointy rock.

Sonance Casket #4

At the top of the abandoned ship (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon southeast of Norfall Pass and head southeast to find the Sonance Casket at the top of an abandoned ship.

Sonance Casket #5

Glide from the building (Image via Kuro Games)

The next Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves is floating midair above the sea. To collect it, go to the middle island of Suspended Ruins before heading northeast to climb the building and get as high as possible. Lastly, glide in the Sonance Casket's direction to collect it.

Sonance Casket #6

Sonance Casket is inside the building (Image via Kuro Games)

Head to the eastern island at the Suspended Ruins and enter the abandoned building to find a Sonance Casket floating above the seawater.

Sonance Casket #7

This one is above the rocks (Image via Kuro Games)

Head northwest from your previous location to find the seventh Sonance Casket above the broken structures in Wuthering Waves' Norfall Barrens.

Sonance Casket #8

Climb the pointy rock to get the Sonance Casket (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you've collected #7, head west and climb the large pointy rock to find another Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves.

Sonance Casket #9

You can find a Sonance Casket at the top of the pillar (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the northwest-most Resonance Beacon in Suspended Ruins and head south to find a Sonance Casket atop a pillar. There are many enemies around this area so be careful.

Sonance Casket #10

Another Sonance Casket above pointy rock (Image via Kuro Games)

Return to the Resonance Beacon northwest of Suspended Ruins and head northeast. Next, climb the giant pointy rock to collect the 10th Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves' Norfall Barrens.

Sonance Casket #11

Hidden room in the abandoned building (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you've collected the Sonance Casket at the top of the pointy rock, head to the northwestmost point in Suspended Ruins to find an abandoned building. Climb it to look for Fragile Surface Rocks and break them. You will discover a hidden room with a Sonance Casket and a Basic Supply Chest.

Sonance Casket #12

This one is on a small island (Image via Kuro Games)

For the last Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves' Norfall Barrens, head to the small island north of Suspended Ruins. Finally, climb the pointy rock and collect the item.

On a related note, you can also find a Blobfly on this island. Burst it to get 10 Astrite rewards in Wuthering Waves.

