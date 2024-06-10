Wuthering Waves 1.1 free Astrites and total pulls estimation leaks

The Wuthering Waves 1.1 update will be released on June 28, 2024, featuring a ton of brand-new content. This will include a region called Mt. Firmanent, main story missions, limited-time events, and two new 5-star playable characters. It is safe to assume that many might be looking forward to pulling for these Resonators and wonder how many pulls they can obtain or save for them in version 1.1.

Luckily, a user on X named @PalitoGodd has shared an estimated amount of Astrites, Lustrous Tides, Radiant Tides, and Forging Tides that can be obtained in Wuthering Waves 1.1.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and speculations and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 total estimated Astrite count, as per leaks

Here's a complete breakdown of the total estimated Astrite and other premium currency count in Wuthering Waves 1.1, courtesy of @PailtoGodd on X:

Events:

Gifts of Celestial Light: Radiant Tide x5, Lustrous Tide x5

Radiant Tide x5, Lustrous Tide x5 Depths of Illusive Realm: Astrite x1000

Astrite x1000 Tactical Simulacra: Astrite x500

Astrite x500 Tales from Mt Firmament: Astrite x500

Astrite x500 Lollo Campaign: Astrite x400, Lustrious Tide x5

Astrite x400, Lustrious Tide x5 Tide Seeker: Radiant Tide x5

Radiant Tide x5 Character trials: Astrite x40

Permanent Content:

Exploration: Astrite x2385

Astrite x2385 Achievements: Astrite x800

Astrite x800 Tutorial: Astrite x17

Astrite x17 Traces of Mt. Firmament: Astrite 300

Astrite 300 Databank Level 21: Astrite x40

Astrite x40 Resonator Tutorial: Astrite x20

Astrite x20 Tactical Hologram Crownless: Astrite x120

Astrite x120 New offering system: Astrite x360

Recurring content:

Daily Activity: Astrite x2520

Astrite x2520 Oscillated Corals: Radiant Tide x6, Lustrous Tide x6, Forging Tide x6

Radiant Tide x6, Lustrous Tide x6, Forging Tide x6 Battle Pass: Lustrous Tide x5

Lustrous Tide x5 Tower of Adversity: Astrite x1400

Miscellaneous:

Maintenance: Astrite x300

Astrite x300 Bug fix compensation: Astrite x300

Astrite x300 Version 1.2 livestream: Astrite x300

Astrite x300 Redeemable codes: Astrite x100

Astrite x100 Other bug fixes: Astrite x320

Quest:

Thaw of Eons: Astrite x240

Astrite x240 Immortal Blaze - Changli story: Astrite x140

Astrite x140 Mt. Firmament Act I: Astrite x200

Astrite x200 Glorious Loong's Pearl: Astrite x40

Astrite x40 Go Wild, Hoartoise Dancers!: Astrite x10

Astrite x10 At the Peak of the Arch-Shaped Rock (Exploration Quest): Astrite x30

Astrite x30 Mountain Melodies: Astrite x10

Astrite x10 A crying girl: Astrite x10

Astrite x10 At the Peak of the Arch-Shaped Rock (Side Quest): Astrite x30

Adding all the items listed above will give Rovers the following total amount:

Astrite x12432

x12432 Radiant Tide x16

x16 Lustruous Tide x21

x21 Forging Tide x6

Based on these calculations, Rovers can earn up to 120 free pulls in version 1.1.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 1.1 maintenance countdown and release date

PalitoGodd on X has also stated that the estimation amount is subject to change since they missed some exploration mechanics, such as the Blobfly and Mutterfly. Thus, one can expect a little more than 120 pulls in version 1.1.

