Wuthering Waves 1.1 release date, time, and maintenance countdown

Kuro Games has announced a new release date for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.1 update. The developers have confirmed that they are changing the patch schedule and the ongoing update will end sooner than originally planned. Furthermore, Yinlin's banner will arrive one week earlier. This also means that Rovers will have a chance to pull for Jinhsi and Changli much sooner.

This article will cover the new release date for Wuthering Waves 1.1 and feature a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the server maintenance for the new update begins.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 release date and server downtime countdown

Wuthering Waves Version 1.0 was originally planned to last until July 3 or 4, 2024, but based on the latest info from the developers, it will end a week earlier. This means Wuthering Waves 1.1 will be released on June 28, 2024.

Fortunately, the officials have also announced compensation of 10 Radiant Tides for the sudden version timing adjustment.

According to the official post, the server downtime for version 1.1 will begin on June 28, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8). The exact timings will vary for each player because of different time zones, so here's a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the server maintenance for version 1.1:

Note that the countdown is for the start of the server downtime and not the release for version 1.1. The developers have not revealed the exact duration of the maintenance, but it is expected to last around four to five hours.

Furthermore, as soon as the update is live, a new event banner will be available, featuring either Jinhsi or Changli. The officials will announce the exact banner schedule soon.

New map and boss in version 1.1 announced

Jue will be added as a boss (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has also revealed a few other upcoming content that Rovers can look forward to in version 1.1, including a new area called Mt. Firmament. Unfortunately, there's not much info available about the new region. Additionally, the Sentinel of Jinzhou, Jue, will be added as a boss in the next update, which is interesting since he was introduced as an ally.

